Private businesses face new rules on corporate governance

Now we have Theresa May’s vision on how to stamp out “irresponsible behaviour in big business” and force bosses to think harder about their workers. Last week the government put out its policy paper on promoting the voice of employees in the boardroom and improving the governance of British companies, including private ones.

Would-be tycoons take note. Being privately owned may not be enough to keep your business private. Politicians are pushing for all large companies to show that they live by the same standards that shape listed businesses with publicly traded shares. The subtext is about preventing a repeat of the BHS saga, the privately owned department store chain sold by Sir Philip Green shortly before it collapsed, jeopardising the jobs and pensions of thousands of shop workers.

The government rightly starts with directors. After all, companies must have at least one director, regardless of ownership and size. And Section 172 of the Companies Act of 2006 states directors must promote the long-term success of the company for the benefit of shareholders and “have regard” to staff and other stakeholders such as suppliers, customers and creditors. It is not easy, though, to measure how directors fulfil their obligations or to hold them to account. The Insolvency Service disqualifies about 1,200 directors a year after businesses have sunk into financial difficulty. Breaches of Section 172 largely go unpunished.

That will change now. The Financial Reporting Council, guardian of the UK’s corporate governance code and regulator of bean counters, wants more powers to pursue directors. And policy wonks suggest companies should be forced to assess directors with reference to Section 172 in their strategic reports, filed with the latest annual accounts to Companies House, on risks and non-financial data.

All companies, barring tiny ones, must publish these reports annually, although some private companies do it with greater gusto than others. Pentland owns 57 per cent of JD Sports Fashion and all of Speedo swimwear, employs nearly 20,000 staff and made about £331m in pre-nasties profit on £2.9bn in revenues in 2016; it issued a five-page strategic report last year. JCB, the digger group which employs more than 6,000 staff in the UK and earned £287m last year before tax and other nasties, put out a report of just over a page last year. Dyson, the vacuum cleaner company that made pre-tax profits of £22.6m on turnover of £351m in 2015 and employed about 950 staff, turned out two paragraphs.

In addition, Mrs May has given the FRC and others the task of coming up with a set of broad governance principles for “large privately held businesses”. Compliance is supposed to be voluntary. But if groups cannot live by the book, they will have to explain why not.

This is akin to the FRC’s comply-or-explain code for listed companies set up more than a decade ago to improve governance and reassure shareholders and outside providers of capital that executives are not abusing their interests. In theory, investor confidence leads to easier access and lower costs of capital.

The Institute of Directors last year outlined what such a code might look like for private businesses. It centred on introducing external and independent voices into the boardroom. It seems sensible enough, although big boards do not obviate poor governance. Many big private companies such as the John Lewis Partnership already have big boards with plenty of unaffiliated directors.

The risk is pointlessly wrapping companies that do not have outside shareholders in expensive and stifling red tape.

The government wants private companies to explain how they comply with the new framework on their websites. But policymakers have to be clear about whose interests will be served by punishing breaches of the guidelines and who will suffer if explanations are less meaningful than the small print on the bottom of a packet of crisps.

Mrs May’s paper talks of applying the rules to “large” private businesses and has in mind a cut-off point based on headcount of more than 2,000 employees, which would sweep up to 1,400 public and private groups.

But there are plenty of economically important businesses that will slip below this wire because they are highly automated or outsource to franchisees, agencies and self-employed contractors.

It might be as well to impose a size threshold based on profitability, turnover and the presence of a defined benefit pension scheme for staff. After all, members of DB schemes defer pay till retirement, in effect lending their capital to their bosses. That seems as good a reason as any to examine directors on their interpretation of good governance.

