Christmas Food & Drink From the best champagne to a feast fit for Salvador Dalí, we have all you need to make a merry Christmas – with or without your family from hell The magic and mystery of Turkey’s chestnutsCandied, tucked into cabbage leaves or crumbled into ice cream, chestnuts have been a beloved part of Turkish culture for thousands of yearsnew Fantasy feasts from five top chefsTravelling through space and time, our cooks prepare a Christmas dish for their culinary heroesnew Jancis Robinson’s best bubbly for winter revelsFrom a £10 Crémant to a memorable Krug, these are the corks to popnew The merry hell of Christmas with the familyLong-simmering squabbles, torturous travel and turkey with ‘all the trimmings’ are just the startHoney & Co’s heavenly citrus recipes, from treacle-cured salmon to lemon fizzCitrus fruits bring freshness to rich food and more than a bit of bauble-y brightness to grey daysAndi Oliver: ‘Where they used to trade people, I want to trade everything that makes us extraordinary’Q&A with the chef and broadcaster on sharing a sisterhood with Neneh Cherry, Antigua and her familynew