All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Alistair Leslie Graham first appeared on television in 1998 — by what name is he better known? In the Bible who succeeded Moses as the leader of the tribes of Israel? © Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Which future Strictly Come Dancing (above) judge appeared in the video for Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing”? Which band, particularly big in the 1980s, had three members surnamed Taylor — none of them related? Which English fast bowler of the 1950s was alliteratively nicknamed “Typhoon”? Whose two autobiographies are I Am Not Spock (1975) and I Am Spock (1995)? In an English Crown Court, who delivers the verdict? The title of which William Faulkner novel is a phrase from Macbeth with two definite articles added? Monty the Penguin, Excitable Edgar and Moz the Monster have all appeared in Christmas adverts for which retailer? In 1966, the Chilean government renamed the Pacific island Más a Tierra after which British fictional character?

Click here for the answers