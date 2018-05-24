Fintech was supposed to disrupt stodgy banks. Now hopes are high for GreenSky, the next online upstart heading for an initial public offering, precisely because it has the backing of traditional lenders. In a rare feat for its industry, it also produces profits, at a decent margin too.

The company’s $345m of revenues mainly come from consumer loans at home improvement stores. Their point-of-sale nature reduces customer acquisition costs. LendingClub, the marketplace lender that briefly reached a $10bn market capitalisation after its own 2014 IPO, spends 56 per cent of revenues on sales and marketing; GreenSky spends 0.8 per cent.

That drives unusual profitability: ebitda (the cash earnings measure), when adjusted to strip out non-cash costs such as stock-based pay, accounts for 49 per cent of revenues.

For all this good news, the proposed valuation is a blast from the past. GreenSky aims for a $4.2bn market capitalisation — 12 times trailing revenues. LendingClub trades at 2 times, and sales are 70 per cent larger.

Although GreenSky is expanding into funding a different sort of renovation project — cosmetic surgery — it currently focuses on home improvement. It lists as a risk factor its outsized dependence on US hardware chain Home Depot. But at 6 per cent of revenues, that looks manageable. Riskier is lending into a cyclical sector.

Even in a strong economy, GreenSky’s annual revenue growth of 25 per cent is no great shakes for a tech company going public. LendingClub, which hit the brakes following regulatory investigations, grows at 30 per cent.

Four banks — SunTrust, Regions, Fifth Third and Synovus — fund almost 90 per cent of loans. On recent earnings calls Synovus was muted about prospects for growth. SunTrust is more positive, expecting its commitment to double over the next three to five years — though that equates to a so-so growth rate of 15-26 per cent.

GreenSky is certainly a more solid prospect than other fintech wannabes; it is just not clear why it deserves its premium multiple.

