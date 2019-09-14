Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The government is accused of not doing enough preparation to rescue a deal but there are rumours of movement on the Northern Ireland backstop. Plus, as the conference season opens, we discuss who might emerge stronger or weaker - Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson or Nicola Sturgeon. Presented by Miranda Green, with George Parker, David Bond, James Blitz and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Janina Corboye.









