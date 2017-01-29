Trump defends travel ban, Jeremy Corbyn vows to back Brexit and the benefits of being difficult at work

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump on Sunday defended his order to clamp down on people entering the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the face of legal challenges, protests at home, corporate opposition and mounting hostility overseas. Here’s what we know and do not know about the order and an explainer on the flurry of executive orders Mr Trump has issued.

Iran called the order a “gift to extremists”, Theresa May said shedid “not agree” with the refugee ban, France’s François Hollande called on Europe to stand up to Mr Trump and Christian leaders denounced his plans, which would prioritise Christian immigrants. Jurek Martin argues the ban is“an un-American act”. (FT, NYT)

In the news

Trump puts controversial adviser on National Security Council The president gave Steve Bannon — who ran the alt-right website Breitbart News — a permanent seat at National Security Council meetings, in what some experts called an “unprecedented political appointment”. Mr Trump also downgraded the status of the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff. Some top foreign policy experts — including Republican Senator John McCain — criticised the move. Andrew Prokop writes that Mr Bannon’s “longtime suspicion of successful immigrants is the key to this weekend’s chaos”. (FT, Politico, HuffPo, Vox)

Corbyn vows to back Brexit bill Jeremy Corbyn shrugged off criticism from both MPs and grassroots Labour members over his intention to support the government’s Article 50 bill, which enters the Commons this week. The Labour leader is facing a rebellion by dozens of his own MPs over Brexit. (FT)

Greece’s “explosive” debt A leaked IMF report gives a bleaker view on Greek debt than an analysis prepared last year as it predicts public debt levels will hit 170 per cent of gross domestic product by 2020 and 275 per cent of GDP by 2060 unless given significant debt relief. (FT)

China foreign real estate investments hits record $33bn Chinese investment in overseas property rose by more than half last year to a new high, highlighting the potentially disruptive impact of tighter capital controls imposed late in the year to discourage outbound money flows. (FT)

What do the models say about the Dow at 20,000? Gavyn Davies on the market milestone and a look at the key questions facing investors ahead of a new trading week. (FT)

Trump boosts Kuroda The US election has given Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan, new hope, both of finally reaching his goal of 2 per cent inflation and of reappointment as governor when his term ends next year. (FT)

It’s a big day for

UK-Ireland relations Theresa May is due in Dublin for talks with Enda Kenny about the Irish dimension to Brexit, which has opened up a world of uncertainty for Ireland, the European country that depends more than any other on trade with the UK. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

Russia’s next target? Berlin fears Russian internet-based misinformation could be seeking to influence public opinion on topics such as immigration ahead of Germany’s September elections when Chancellor Angela Merkel will be running for a fourth term. (FT)

I am a difficult person at work and proud of it Lucy Kellaway on why being troublesome — in the workplace and in life — can be quite useful. (FT)

Satya Nadella on why robots are the future of work The Microsoft chief on future-proofing his own employees and his frank, decisive and forgiving management style. (FT)

The Achilles heel that unites Xi and Trump Katsuji Nakazawa on two very different leaders who surround themselves with yes men. (NAR)

Bloody Philippine drugs war sparks rehab rush A pervasive fear in Southeast Asia’s second most populous country has driven a surge in demand for rehab centres since President Rodrigo Duterte came to power in June with a threat to kill 100,000 criminals. His anti-drugs campaign has already claimed more than 7,000 lives. (FT)

Federer’s 18th Grand Slam Roger Federer beat old rival Rafael Nadal to win the Australian Open Men’s singles final after coming back from last season’s knee injury. The Williams sisters battled it out in the women’s final with Serena taking the title. (WSJ)

Video of the day

Investing under Trump Executive orders will provide a more reliable guide for investors under the Trump presidency, not the tweets, says Stephen Foley. (FT)