Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

After a week that began with a tense G7 summit and ended with the US imposing more tariffs on Chinese goods, many expected to see a big slide in financial markets. But stocks remained flat last week. Why aren't investors bracing for rockier times? With the FT's senior investment commentator John Authers.





Review clips: CTV News, PBS, CBS News, ABC News, CNN.





Contribute to our listener survey and enter our prize draw here.