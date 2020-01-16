Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US and China have signed an agreement to pause the trade war that has weighed on the global economy for nearly two years, flying taxi start-up Joby Aviation secures $590m in a new funding round led by Toyota, and legal costs from the 1MDB bribery scandal hit Goldman Sachs earnings. Plus, the FT’s Lionel Barber shares the highlights from his exclusive interview with German chancellor Angela Merkel.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.