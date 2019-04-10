Britons stockpiling toilet rolls ahead of Brexit? Nobody told Dave Lewis, chief executive of Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket. The country may face meltdown over its EU membership, but “political uncertainties” were not mentioned until an hour into Tesco’s full-year results analysts’ conference on Wednesday. Political naivety or a focus on events he can control? Both are possible. Mr Lewis offered an alternative: Brexit has so far had scant impact on Tesco. Even in nervous times, consumers have to buy food.

Investors, however, do not have to buy Tesco’s shares, especially foreigners facing currency risks. Even after rising a quarter this year, they trade at just 14 times forward earnings, below their five-year average.

A Yorkshireman, Mr Lewis could head a German machine tool maker given his preference for words like “stability” and “discipline” — useful when countering discounters Aldi and Lidl. Any stability will bring relief after a tumultuous half-decade for Tesco. Weeks after he took over in 2014, Tesco faced an accounting scandal. It had also just abandoned its US Fresh & Easy stores, together with the expansionist dreams of former CEO Sir Terry Leahy.

Mr Lewis has doubled Tesco’s UK operating margins to 3 per cent, putting it ahead of Aldi, Wm Morrison and J Sainsbury. Tie-up talks between Sainsbury’s and Asda have distracted two big rivals. That deal’s likely collapse on competition grounds would remove the risk of a powerful larger rival squeezing prices.

More importantly, Tesco is generating sufficient cash flow to increase its dividends, which only resumed in 2017-18. Free cash flow has averaged almost £1bn over the past three years, leaving plenty of headroom after dividend payments of £357m in 2018-19. Excess cash has reduced borrowing, putting that within easy reach of its target of net debt between 2.5 and 3 times ebitdar (a cash flow proxy). Forget about Brexit — Mr Lewis nearly did — the prospect of share buybacks or special dividends should support Tesco’s share price.