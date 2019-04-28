Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US is ending the waivers it granted last year to allow some countries to continue to import Iranian oil. These were introduced to avoid a damaging oil price spike when Washington reimposed sanctions after withdrawing from the nuclear deal with Iran. Philip Georgiadis talks to Anjli Raval and Barney Jopson about the likely impact of the US move.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Philip Georgiadis, FastFT reporter, Anjli Raval, senior energy correspondent and Barney Jopson, Middle East news editor. Producer: Fiona Symon