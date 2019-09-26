Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

FT journalist Alice Kantor's recent column "Why I refused to lend money to my parents" is one of the FT Money's most-read and most commented columns ever. Claer Barrett, FT Money editor, invites Alice onto the show to talk to her about why she said no to her parents request for a loan. We also hear tips on how listeners can say no to friends and family who ask to borrow money.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.