Print this page

FT journalist Alice Kantor's recent column "Why I refused to lend money to my parents" is one of the FT Money's most-read and most commented columns ever. Claer Barrett, FT Money editor, invites Alice onto the show to talk to her about why she said no to her parents request for a loan. We also hear tips on how listeners can say no to friends and family who ask to borrow money. 

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT Money Show podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast