Gottfried Leibbrandt is the former CEO of SWIFT, the secure international messaging system that empowers the transfer and exchange of trillions of dollars across the financial system every year.

It’s also the network that almost every challenger payment system wants to disrupt on grounds it occupies an unfairly dominant position in the market. It is this dominance which allows the organisation to dictate who can and cannot receive dollar-denominated payments and which has in turn transformed it into a critical instrument in enforcing US-sponsored international sanctions and in pursuing stolen monies across the world.

Leibbrandt’s new book, co-authored with Natasha de Teran, is called “The Pay Off” and tells the inside story of the operations at the heart of the multinational system. It also looks further into how payments are transforming and the consequences of that transformation.

