An essential guide for governments is that they should not take steps while in power which they would denounce when in opposition. Democracy stops functioning when its participants cannot agree on its shared principles.

So the decision by Boris Johnson to use his parliamentary majority to disregard an independent report into serious misconduct by one of his MPs and, worse still, to overturn the system, is deeply troubling.

One might say it was shocking but it corresponds to a pattern of behaviour in which Johnson’s government acts to curb the powers of any independent body which troubles it, be it the Electoral Commission, the Supreme Court or the BBC.

The latest action revolves around Owen Paterson, a former Conservative cabinet minister much liked in his party and whose wife died by suicide last year.

Paterson has been found in breach of House of Commons rules prohibiting paid advocacy. On multiple occasions he was found to have used his influence to secure meetings with government agencies and departments to argue for a testing regime which might have benefited companies for which he was a paid consultant, and from whom he receives over £100,000 a year. His position is that he was worried about the issue of antibiotics in milk. But that is mitigation, not defence.

The issue might have been quietly settled had not the proposed punishment for his actions been a one-month suspension, which could have exposed him to a recall motion and a by-election. At this point his friends in the media and the party leapt into action, denouncing the parliamentary commissioner even though her findings were unanimously endorsed by the all-party Standards and Privileges committee (which also includes outside lay members) which described his breaches as “egregious”.

On Wednesday, Downing Street ordered Tory MPs to block the sanction, create a new committee with an inbuilt Conservative majority to look at reforming the process and delay a decision on Paterson until that work is concluded.

If MPs felt the punishment too severe, they could have proposed a lesser one on compassionate grounds. If they felt the system was in need of reform, they could have pushed for change without linking it to this particular case. Instead they changed the rules after the fact. Tory MPs did as ordered, though a number were notably absent and a few rebelled. Their shame was obvious from the silence with which they listened to the standards committee chair Chris Bryant’s point-by-point outline of the argument. Labour and the SNP have already said they will not sit on the new committee. The system is now politicised and in chaos.

The government’s calculation will be that a few days of Westminster outrage will subside and the public will barely notice. This is often true, though this example is so egregious it may cut through. But the fundamental charge is that when the rules disadvantaged one of their own, they changed the rules.

More important than any electoral consequence is that it removes another brick from the edifice of shared belief in process. The British system relies on the readiness of all sides to accept the rules even when doing so is uncomfortable. One day the Tories will be in opposition again and may come to rue the precedents they are setting now.

By his actions Johnson has shown contempt for the system and swept away another check on the power of the government and its friends. It is a shameful and damaging day for British politics.

