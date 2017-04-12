In charts: US tourism vulnerable to unwelcoming image

A viral video of a United Airlines passenger being violently removed from a flight has added to fears that the US skies have become an unfriendly place for foreigners.

The video followed reports that some international travellers to the US may soon be forced to hand over social media passwords, phone contacts and financial records, and may be questioned about their ideology by customs and border patrol agents.

Those measures could hurt a $1.5tn tourism industry that contributed 8.1 per cent of US GDP in 2016 and has already seen a downturn, correlated with President Donald Trump’s executive order that banned travellers from several Muslim-majority countries. Around the time of the order, international searches for round-trip flights to the US dropped sharply, according to data from Hopper, an airfare analytics company.

US customs and border officials had become more intrusive even before Mr Trump’s came into office on a platform that included “extreme vetting” of foreigners. Agents searched 24,000 electronic devices in the 2016 fiscal year, a more than fivefold increase over the 4,764 devices searched in 2015.

The announcement of the travel ban in January marked the first time Hopper has seen a downward trend in flight searches that was so evidently tied to a news event, said Patrick Surry, the company’s chief data scientist.

“We’ve almost never seen the negative impact of an event in the news cycle like this,” Mr Surry said. “Even when there’s an event like a terrorist attack we normally see an uptick in searches because people are confirming, changing or cancelling their plans.”

Purchases of travel and tourism-related goods and services by international visitors to the US decreased slightly by 1 per cent in January 2017 compared to January 2016 levels, according to the US National Tourism and Trade Office. Airfare receipts on US airlines from international visitors also decreased 1 per cent, according to the NTTO. The three major US airlines reported an average 2.6 per cent decrease in international passenger revenue miles in February compared to February 2016 and a smaller 0.2 per cent year-on-year decrease in March.

Hopper has seen a 14 per cent drop in international round-trip flight searches to the US compared to international searches to other destinations since the November US election, a trend which could continue if would-be foreign tourists increasingly fear having to hand over access to their personal devices and financial information to enter the US.

Searches for round-trip flights to the US dropped from the majority of other countries for which Hopper had data, not just those directly affected by the executive order. Hopper reported a 49.5 per cent drop in searches from China, the target of some of Mr Trump’s strongest campaign rhetoric, as well as big drops from Europe and Latin America. Hopper saw a 16 per cent decrease in searches from Mexico, which is second only to Canada as the United States’ biggest source of tourists, according to the US Department of Commerce.

However, there was a 60 per cent increase in searches for round-trip flights to the US from Russia in the weeks following the executive order, which has since dipped to a 44 per cent increase. The increase in flight searches from Russia may stem from the positive coverage of the new US administration in the Russian press, Mr Surry said. During the election campaign, Mr Trump was also fulsome in his praise for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Hopper’s data falls in line with recent opinion polls about travel to the US. After Mr Trump’s election in November, travel research group Phocuswright asked 1,500 Europeans how Mr Trump’s election affected their desire to travel to the US for leisure. One in five travellers from the UK and France said they were less likely to want to travel to the US, while one in three Germans said they were less likely.

Those travelling to do business in the world’s largest economy may also be affected by any new US travel policies. Nearly half of the European business travel professionals polled by the Global Business Travel Association in early March reported that they expected some level in reduction in their company’s business travel as a result of the travel ban. About the same number — 45 per cent — said the executive order would make them less likely to plan meetings and events in the US.

This evident slowdown in international travel to the US also goes the other way. Around four in 10 US business travel professionals told the GBTA they expected some reduction in their company’s travel as a result of the executive order, citing concerns that the ban would make travel more difficult for US citizens or increase threats against US travellers abroad. Hopper also says it has seen a 10 per cent decline in US travellers searching for international flights compared with the final weeks of the Obama presidency.