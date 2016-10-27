Just before the fall of the Berlin Wall, Mikhail Gorbachev warned the East German government of the risk of ignoring change. Similar advice has been heeded by ABB, which aims to be the industrial conglomerate of a low-carbon, digital age. Quarterly results, announced on Tuesday, highlight how early adopters are still susceptible to present-day risks.

Across the Swiss-Swedish group, revenues and orders fell year-to-date when set against the last. Reasons include the sagging energy sector and political uncertainties in emerging markets (as well as in the US and UK). Process automation and the power grids division suffered most, as order volumes this quarter were a fifth below last year.

In response to this, a “white-collar productivity” initiative (a euphemism for cutting headcount) has been speeded up. ABB also announced a divisional shake-up and strategic partnership with Microsoft, for the engineer to provide cloud-based services for “the internet of things”.

Despite recent activist pressure to sell, the company decided to keep its power grid business. Profit margins at the unit, at 9.5 per cent, are the lowest among the company’s divisions, in part because it makes low-margin products for high-voltage networks, such as transformers. But total profit margins have indeed turned up, the greatest improvement being from power grids. ABB wants to help upgrade such grids to the standards required in the new world of renewable energy, which should further raise the margin.

Some validation of ABB’s plan comes from China. While orders there are still falling, management says that the worst is probably over, largely because of a rebalancing from heavy industry sectors towards high-tech assembly and automation.

There is risk to ABB’s plan. Shares trade at 18 times forward earnings, at the high end of its historical range as well as relative to peers. Strong market demand for reliable dividend payers has buoyed its stock but such investing fashions can change.

ABB has taken Mr Gorbachev’s warning seriously, with its eyes set firmly on the future. In the meantime investors may become less patient.

