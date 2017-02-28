Kraft’s Unilever failure shows need for political savvy

Warren Buffett says he does not participate in hostile takeovers. But the recent bid for Unilever by Kraft Heinz — of which the Omaha billionaire’s Berkshire Hathaway and private equity group 3G Capital are principal shareholders — was never going to be friendly.

Anyone with a grasp of Unilever’s culture and the surrounding politics would have understood that this $143bn bid would not only turn hostile; it would, if it had gone ahead, have been brutally acrimonious.

Kraft Heinz’s flop — it walked away when Unilever made it clear how unwelcome its approach was — shows the importance in business of knowing more than the numbers. You also need to know about the players in government, the media and the target company. Without that, fierce resistanceis likely or, in this case, certain.

What would have been the most immediate obstacle to a trouble-free takeover of Unilever has been written about extensively since the deal collapsed the weekend before last.

UK prime minister Theresa May has pledged to protect British jobs and industries. With sterling having fallen since the Brexit referendum, critics would have accused Kraft Heinz of trying to grab a vital UK asset on the cheap. Despite Unilever really being Anglo-Dutch and the currency issue being less than straightforward, the government would have been under pressure to extract pledges from Kraft over Unilever’s future.

Big Read The $143bn flop: How Warren Buffett and 3G lost Unilever The story behind the failure of Kraft Heinz to win over the Anglo-Dutch giant

After the initial approach from Alexandre Behring, Kraft Heinz’s chairman, the US group indicated that it was ready to offer to take on Unilever’s name and to retain the company’s research and development facilities, as well as headquarters in the UK, the Netherlands and the US.

But this raises another political problem. In the UK, promises with the name Kraft attached to them are as devalued as the pound. This dates back to Kraft’s acquisition in 2010 of Cadbury, the much-loved UK chocolate maker.

During that takeover former Kraft chief executive Irene Rosenfeld said she would keep open Cadbury’s Somerdale factory in the west of England. With Cadbury acquired, Kraft closed the factory. On its own, this would not have been fatal to Kraft’s reputation. Cadbury had been planning to close the factory anyway.

Ms Rosenfeld turned down repeated requests to appear before a House of Commons committee to answer questions on the issue. She refused even to appear on video link or to turn up when the committee offered to fit in with her diary.

Ms Rosenfeld is now chief executive of Mondelez, the snacks group that was spun out of Kraft in 2012, so she had nothing to do with Kraft Heinz’s bid for Unilever. But her refusal to appear before the committee — where she could have explained that the factory closure plans were too far advanced to stop — was an ill-advised decision. It still rankles and had the Unilever bid gone ahead, Kraft Heinz would have paid a price for it.

Undertakings backed by Mr Buffett might have gone some way to repair the damage, but the underlying suspicion of foreign predators’ promises would have remained.

But the biggest reason why the proposed deal never had a hope of being amicable is the philosophical outlook of Paul Polman, Unilever’s chief executive. It is often said of Mr Polman that he is committed to corporate sustainability. This is like saying that Roger Federer is focused on his tennis.

Mr Polman believes in more than responsible capitalism. He has spent the years since he took Unilever’s top job in 2009 trying to change what capitalism is. In 2010 he told shareholders looking for a quick buck to take their money elsewhere. He sees Unilever as a principal player in combating climate change, in ending poverty, in reducing disease.

He flies from environmental conferences to student meetings to refugee camps, endlessly evangelising about businesses’ need to help solve society’s problems. On this, he is implacable, passionate and prickly.

He might have found common ground with Mr Buffett’s commitment to long-term ownership. But while he is trying to raise Unilever’s profit margins, 3G Capital’s famed ferocity in ripping out jobs would have been anathema to him.

Mr Polman is steeped in Unilever’s century-plus history and has said he is determined that the company lasts for hundreds of years more. With eight years in the job, he is acutely aware of what his own legacy will be. The idea that he would end his career by delivering Unilever to a bunch of cost-cutters is ludicrous, as anyone who has paid the slightest attention to what he has said and done would have known.

michael.skapinker@ft.com

Twitter: @Skapinker