Listen to this article
Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback.
What do you think?
The 2018 EMpower ethnic minority executives in the UK and north America were selected on the basis of their seniority and influence. These role models had to be high profile and to have worked to create an environment that brought the best out of black, Asian and minority ethnic employees.
It was important that nominees worked towards this goal over and about their day job, which made it hard for judges to consider diversity and inclusions professionals, however deserving.
Ethnic Minority executive
As UK country manager for WPP, Karen Blackett is responsible for the global advertising group’s second-largest market. Faced with the conglomerate’s possible break-up since the April departure of founder Sir Martin Sorrell, she is focused on “business as usual” but inclusion remains a priority: “More diverse companies are more successful and more profitable — fact,” says Ms Blackett. The most senior black woman in UK advertising has set up the UK Inclusion Board to improve diversity at WPP. In her five years as chief executive of MediaCom, the largest UK media agency she now chairs, the percentage of non-white staff rose from 11 to 20 per cent.
|Rank
|Full Name
|Company
|Job Title
|1
|Karen Blackett
|WPP and MediaCom
|Country manager (WPP), chair (MediaCom)
|2
|Vanessa Kingori
|Condé Nast
|Publishing director, British Vogue
|3
|Anré Williams
|American Express
|Group president, global merchant and network services
|4
|Usha Prashar
|Nationwide
|Non executive director
|5
|Sanjay Bhandari
|EY
|Partner
|6
|Aleida Rios
|BP
|Head of upstream engineering
|7
|Michael Sneed
|Johnson & Johnson
|Worldwide VP global corporate affairs and chief communications officer
|8
|Tunji Akintokun
|NSC
|Global vice-president
|9
|Nneka Abulokwe
|MicroMax Consulting
|Founder
|10
|Ron Khalifa
|Worldpay Group
|Executive director
|11
|Sophie Chandauka
|Morgan Stanley
|Global chief operating officer, shared services and banking operations
|12
|Leena Nair
|Unilever
|Chief HR officer
|13
|Naren Patel
|Primesight
|chief executive
|14
|Funke Abimbola
|Roche
|General counsel and head of financial compliance
|15
|Sandra Federighi
|Stella McCartney
|Chief financial officer and business services director
|16
|Suzan Kereere
|Visa
|Head of Europe merchant sales and solutions
|17
|Jagdeep Rai
|Barclays Bank
|Director, head of corporate banking, Heathrow and SW London
|18
|Rupal Karia Fujitsu
|Fujitsu
|Head of UK & Ireland, public and private sector
|19
|Piers Linney
|British Business Bank
|Non executive director
|20
|Chika Aghadiuno
|Aviva
|Group risk strategy and analysis director
|21
|Shirine Khoury Haq
|Lloyd’s of London
|Chief operating officer
|22
|Elaine Rogers
|Northern Trust
|Senior VP global head of control for operations
|23
|Sarah Lee
|Slaughter and May
|Partner
|24
|Suresh Raj
|Zeno Group
|Managing director, global business development
|25
|Renee LaRoche-Morris
|BNY Mellon
|Managing director and chief operating officer, investment management
|26
|Albertha Charles
|PwC
|Partner
|27
|Andrew Pearce
|Accenture
|Managing director
|28
|Jacqueline Simmons
|Bloomberg News
|Executive editor
|29
|Miranda Brawn
|Daiwa
|Director of legal and transaction management
|30
|Dawood Gustave
|Reluctantly Brave
|Leader and imagination officer
|31
|Kalpana Shah
|RiverStone
|Managing agency chair
|32
|Mamadou-Abou Sarr
|Northern Trust
|SVP director of product development and sustainable investing
|33
|Paris Petgrave
|We Love Work
|Chief executive
|34
|Nazreen Visram
|Barclays Bank
|Head of citizenship, corporate banking
|35
|Patrick Vatel
|BNY Mellon
|Head of credit management for investment services
|36
|Anit Chandarana
|Network Rail
|Finance director, infrastructure projects
|37
|Bridget Lea
|Telefónica/O2
|Director of retail, online and omni-channel
|38
|Nathaniel Peat
|Gennex Elite
|Chief executive
|39
|Tom Shropshire
|Linklaters
|Partner, global head of US practice
|40
|Habib Motani
|Clifford Chance
|Partner
|41
|Kai Exos
|Isobar
|Co-chief executive officer and chief customer officer
|42
|Payal Vasudeva
|Accenture
|Human capital and diversity managing director
|43
|Madhavi Reddy
|Fujitsu
|MD and head of UK and Ireland presales
|44
|Sarah Nelson
|Sainsbury’s
|Group financial controller
|45
|Ajay Khindria
|IBM
|Strategic sales leader
|46
|Arlene Isaacs-Lowe
|Moody’s
|Global head of corporate social responsibility
|47
|Nilufer von Bismarck
|Slaughter and May
|Partner
|48
|Carey Mendes
|BP
|Regional business unit leader, global oil
|49
|Gerald Charles
|Under Armour
|VP global IT and operations strategy
|50
|Manroop Singh Khela
|Santander
|UK head of transformation and chief executiveoffice
|51
|Oliemata O'Donoghue
|HSBC
|Head of region
|52
|Bansi Nagji
|McKesson Corporation
|Executive vice-president, corporate strategy & business development
|53
|Amadou Diarra
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|Vice-president, head of global policy, advocacy and government affairs
|54
|Christina Liciaga
|HSBC UK
|Head of customer service
|55
|Gautam Bhattacharyya
|Reed Smith LLP
|Partner
|56
|Nimisha PradeepKumar
|Lloyds Banking Group
|Finance change director, group finance
|57
|Rocki Howard
|Resource Solutions
|Client services director
|58
|Adizah Tejani
|Token Inc
|Director of marketing emea
|59
|Segun Osuntokun
|Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
|Partner and board member
|60
|Elizabeth Yang
|Law & Mediation Offices of Elizabeth Yang
|Owner & founder
|61
|Heather P. Melville OBE CCMI
|RBS
|Head of business inclusion initiatives, commercial and private banking
|62
|Pritheeva Rasaratnam
|Financial Conduct Authority
|Head of pensions, insurance and retail distribution policy
|63
|April Crichlow
|SAP Ariba
|Head of global customer marketing
|64
|Jerome Hamilton
|Open Therapeutics
|CEO
|65
|Geoffrey Williams
|Thomson Reuters
|Director/Head of D&I Emea
|66
|Alison Walters
|Financial Conduct Authority
|Head of department
|67
|Anbreen Khan
|Deloitte
|Tax partner
|68
|Tom Ilube
|Crossword Cybersecurity plc
|CEO
|69
|Dorothy Burwell
|Finsbury
|Partner
|70
|Jatin Patel
|TSB
|Products director
|71
|Quentin Roach
|Merck & Co., Inc.
|Chief procurement officer and senior vice-president, GSMG, BD & GWES
|72
|Raoul Shah
|Exposure
|Founder & Joint chief executive
|73
|Roni Savage
|Jomas Associates
|Managing director
|74
|Rory Campbell
|John Lewis Partnership
|Partnership registrar
|75
|Amit Sharma
|Fifth Third Bank
|Chief European representative
|76
|Raphael Mokades
|Rare Recruitment
|Founder & managing-director
|77
|Sonia Sng
|Intuit
|Director, business operations
|78
|Vanessa Smith
|SAP America
|Regional vice-president, NA Strategic Customer Program
|79
|Rajesh Gupta
|Sainsbury's bank
|Head of trading — Argos Financial Services
|80
|Rob Mukherjee
|Vodafone
|Head of north-west regional business
|81
|Raj Tulsiani
|Green Park
|Chief executive & co-founder
|82
|Keith Bevans
|Bain & Company
|Global head of recruiting, partner
|83
|Ukonwa Ojo
|Coty Inc.
|Senior vice-president, COVERGIRL
|84
|Daniel Taylor
|MDC Group
|Founder/Chief executive
|85
|Ronel Lundall
|Mastercard
|Executive vice-president Vocalink Delivery
|86
|Raj Verma
|Sodexo Global Corporate Services
|Senior vice-president, Human Resources
|87
|Shawn Miles
|Mastercard
|Executive vice-resident, public policy
|88
|Rashik Parmar
|IBM
|IBM technical executive — Europe, IBM distinguished engineer
|89
|Yin Luo
|Wolfe Research, LLC
|Vice-chairman
|90
|Emeka Okwu
|Renaissance Global Consulting
|Managing-director/chief executive
|91
|Elsie Akinsanya
|Citibank
|Global head of human resources, treasury and trade solutions
|92
|Michelle Delices
|Sodexo UK & I
|Director business improvement and growth & corporate business partner
|93
|Mo Haghbin
|Oppenheimer Funds
|SVP head of product — Beta Solutions
|94
|Mark Mason
|Citi
|CFO, Institutional Clients Group
|95
|Geno Luchmun
|Kaizen Reporting
|General Counsel
|96
|Sanjeev Sharma
|M&G Real Estate Limited
|Chief operating officer
|97
|Colleen Wong
|TechSixtyFour
|Founder & chief executive
|98
|Mitul Shah
|Deloitte
|Partner & leader of UK reward consulting business
|99
|Perry Jones
|Diageo North America
|Senior vice-president, manufacturing & distillation, supply North America
|100
|Sarah Vawda
|Vawda Associates
|Managing-director