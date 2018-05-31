Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The 2018 EMpower ethnic minority executives in the UK and north America were selected on the basis of their seniority and influence. These role models had to be high profile and to have worked to create an environment that brought the best out of black, Asian and minority ethnic employees.

It was important that nominees worked towards this goal over and about their day job, which made it hard for judges to consider diversity and inclusions professionals, however deserving.

Ethnic Minority executive As UK country manager for WPP, Karen Blackett is responsible for the global advertising group’s second-largest market. Faced with the conglomerate’s possible break-up since the April departure of founder Sir Martin Sorrell, she is focused on “business as usual” but inclusion remains a priority: “More diverse companies are more successful and more profitable — fact,” says Ms Blackett. The most senior black woman in UK advertising has set up the UK Inclusion Board to improve diversity at WPP. In her five years as chief executive of MediaCom, the largest UK media agency she now chairs, the percentage of non-white staff rose from 11 to 20 per cent.

