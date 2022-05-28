We start with that huge bailout package for struggling families announced by the chancellor and the controversial taxes he raised to fund it - a £5bn windfall tax on energy companies with more to come.

The FT’s economics correspondent Delphine Strauss and special guest Torsten Bell, director of the Resolution Foundation think-tank, discuss.

Next and Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into the Covid parties scandal in Downing Street landed on Wednesday and the prime minister is still there. We’ll be sifting through the debris to assess the damage sustained by the PM after months of scrutiny of his conduct and probity.

Jim Pickard and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe consider whether Boris Johnson really is in the clear or whether this is the start of a long farewell.

Presented this week by George Parker.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Joshua Gabert-Doyon

and Jan Sigsworth.

