Today marks six months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a Twitter whistleblower says the company hid security flaws and fake accounts, and the waters off the coast of Somalia are no longer high risk for shipping

Mentioned in this podcast:

They dig, and dig and dig: Russia entrenched in Ukraine six months into war

Twitter covered up security flaws and fake accounts, says whistleblower

Shipping industry says piracy off coast of Somalia is no longer a threat

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.