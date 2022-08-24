Six months of war in Ukraine
Today marks six months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a Twitter whistleblower says the company hid security flaws and fake accounts, and the waters off the coast of Somalia are no longer high risk for shipping
Mentioned in this podcast:
They dig, and dig and dig: Russia entrenched in Ukraine six months into war
Twitter covered up security flaws and fake accounts, says whistleblower
Shipping industry says piracy off coast of Somalia is no longer a threat
