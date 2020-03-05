Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Greater Manchester is the only region in England that has joint control with the National Health Service of its health and social care spending. This devolved power has enabled some interesting experiments in “social prescribing”, where doctors dispense community activities rather than drugs for certain patients with mental health problems.





Darren Dodd talks to Andy Bounds, FT Northern England Correspondent, about the difference the scheme is making and the lessons to be learnt for the rest of the country





This podcast is supported by Novo Nordisk.To read more FT health coverage, visit FT.com/reports

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.