The 2020 festive food and drink guide How to eat, drink and be merry this Christmas © Artiz/Alamy | The Christmas Hamper by Robert Braithwaite Martineau (1826-69) How to party in 2020. A 10-point planLegendary hosts Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup, of the Danish brand Ganni, share their tips for a night to remember no matter how many guests you have to entertain Jancis Robinson’s guide to the best festive bubbles‘If you can’t make a pop with a cork at this time of year, when can you?’ All I want for Christmas . . . London’s finest chefs, mixologists and restaurateurs on the ingredients that make their celebrations magical Smooth operators: in search of the perfect digestifThe best rums, cognacs and spicy brandies I should cocoa: the best new chocolate hitsHow to get your fix (includes healthy options) Sweet drams: bartenders reveal the secrets of the perfect nightcapFrom Brandy Alexander to Midnight in Italy . . . we raise a glass to the most important drink of the day More from this Series HTSI gift guide: Ajesh Patalay’s foodie finds13 favourites from HTSI’s resident gourmand How to make the perfect Christmas cocktail | FT GlobetrotterLondon's leading bartenders mix their favourite festive drinks Being the Christmas Day chef: a ritual to relishEating the feast is a pleasure but preparing it is a reward Sommeliers’ choice: the best wines for ChristmasRajat Parr, Ronan Sayburn, Luca Dusi and others share their top festive tipples Cult Shop: a gourmet institution among institutions in Cambridge, MAIn a town full of experts, Ihsan Gurdal is the master of cheese