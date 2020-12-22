The 2020 festive food and drink guide

How to eat, drink and be merry this Christmas

© Artiz/Alamy | The Christmas Hamper by Robert Braithwaite Martineau (1826-69)
How to party in 2020. A 10-point plan

Legendary hosts Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup, of the Danish brand Ganni, share their tips for a night to remember no matter how many guests you have to entertain

Jancis Robinson’s guide to the best festive bubbles

‘If you can’t make a pop with a cork at this time of year, when can you?’

All I want for Christmas . . . 

London’s finest chefs, mixologists and restaurateurs on the ingredients that make their celebrations magical

Smooth operators: in search of the perfect digestif

The best rums, cognacs and spicy brandies

I should cocoa: the best new chocolate hits

How to get your fix (includes healthy options)

Sweet drams: bartenders reveal the secrets of the perfect nightcap

From Brandy Alexander to Midnight in Italy . . . we raise a glass to the most important drink of the day

HTSI gift guide: Ajesh Patalay’s foodie finds

13 favourites from HTSI’s resident gourmand

How to make the perfect Christmas cocktail | FT Globetrotter

London's leading bartenders mix their favourite festive drinks

Being the Christmas Day chef: a ritual to relish

Eating the feast is a pleasure but preparing it is a reward

Sommeliers’ choice: the best wines for Christmas

Rajat Parr, Ronan Sayburn, Luca Dusi and others share their top festive tipples

Cult Shop: a gourmet institution among institutions in Cambridge, MA

In a town full of experts, Ihsan Gurdal is the master of cheese