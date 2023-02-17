This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: “Nigeria’s ‘democracy generation’”

Sonja Hutson

Today is Friday, February 17th.

The US's top military official says more defence spending may be in the cards. Nigeria's young voters could be crucial in a big election later this month. And then we'll talk balloons with FT science editor Clive Cookson.

Clive Cookson

It turns out that there's much more out there than people had realised.

Sonja Hutson

But first, a leadership change at YouTube. I’m Sonja Hutson, in for Marc Filippino, and here’s the news you need to start your day.

YouTube’s chief executive, Susan Wojcicki, is leaving. Wojcicki has been a fixture at the company. She first joined Google as Employee No 16 in 1999. Google would soon buy YouTube for a billion and a half dollars. Last year, the video sharing site made more than $29bn. Wojcicki oversaw YouTube’s growth into an entertainment juggernaut. Yesterday, she said she’s stepping back to focus on her family, her health and personal projects. She’ll be replaced by YouTube’s current head of product, Neal Mohan.

The US Defense Department may need to boost spending because ammunition has been used up so quickly in the war in Ukraine. That’s according to the top US military official, General Mark Milley. He spoke with the FT’s US foreign affairs and defence correspondent Felicia Schwartz. She told us it’s not clear how big any increase would be.

Felicia Schwartz

I think that’s something that the Pentagon is trying to figure out right now. I mean, the Biden administration’s budget request will come out in the next few weeks, and we might have a sense. But I also think it’s like not necessarily just this year, but over time. I think the defence industry as a whole is rethinking its peacetime footing and not just in the US, I mean, especially in Europe. You know, some countries, their stockpiles are kind of bare.

Sonja Hutson

That’s the FT’s US foreign affairs and defence correspondent Felicia Schwartz.

Nigeria is a week away from presidential and parliamentary elections, and candidates are working the campaign trail and the media.

Sonja Hutson

The biggest voting bloc in the February 25th election is young people ages 18 to 34. They make up almost 40 per cent of the electorate. The FT’s west Africa correspondent Aanu Adeoye says young Nigerians are the ones who have been most affected by the tough economic climate.

Aanu Adeoye

And that cuts across various sectors. The most out-of-school children anywhere in the world are in Nigeria. The unemployment rate among young people is almost 50 per cent, right? So you can see just how much young Nigerians are being left behind. You have people who at the prime of their productivity, cannot find jobs or cannot find work that suits their skill level. And so people are really frustrated.

Sonja Hutson

Aanu, how are candidates trying to appeal to young voters and win their votes?

Aanu Adeoye

You have Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress who has said that is going to lend a helping hand to tech start-ups in Nigeria. Tech start-ups have been a rare bright spot in the Nigerian economy of late. And you also have opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar who has said that is going to create jobs to try and stem the flow of young Nigerians out of the country. Because over the past two to three years there has been this concerted emigration of basically Nigeria’s best and brightest minds.

Sonja Hutson

Is there any candidate that seems to be a frontrunner or especially popular among young voters?

Aanu Adeoye

I mean, the person who is most likely to benefit from youth involvement is the man called Peter Obi of the Labour party, who is a sprightly 61-year-old, which is young compared to the 70- and 76-year-old candidates he is running against, and is being the one who has captured the imagination of most young people because they see him, despite being a former governor, as outside of the political elite, which is all relative. The young people rooting for him actually have been the ones who have put out videos, put out messages, and they are some people who have recorded songs to support his candidacy.

Sonja Hutson

So I want to ask if 40 per cent of the electorate is this younger demographic, that’s a lot. How many of them actually end up voting though?

Aanu Adeoye

That’s the big question, right? Because it’s one thing for 40 per cent to be registered voters. It’s another thing for them to come out to vote on election day. And Nigerian elections have been plagued by low voter turnout in recent years. So that’s what the parties, especially the Labour party, which is largely open to get most of these youth votes, is trying to drum up the numbers for people to come out to vote on election day. So I think it’s really important for turnout to be high for parties relying on the youth vote to stand a realistic chance of winning.

Sonja Hutson

Aanu Adeoye is the FT’s west Africa correspondent.

There’s been a lot of news happening in the layer of sky that’s above commercial aircraft cruising height but below satellite orbits. It’s in this layer, 20km above the ground, that a big white Chinese balloon floated over US territory earlier this month and inflamed diplomatic tensions. The US eventually shot it down and after that, several other floating objects were also spotted and shot down. But the FT’s Clive Cookson says there’s a lot else up there that doesn’t get as much attention.

Clive Cookson

It turns out that there’s much more up there than people had realised. Every year 600,000 weather balloons are released worldwide. They sort of rise gently through the atmosphere, taking measurements of pressure, humidity, temperature until they get to 36km and that is mega high. Halfway to space and then they pop and they float gently back to Earth on a parachute. And these weather balloons seem to be the things that go up most frequently.

Sonja Hutson

So these spy balloons became dinner-table conversations over the past couple of weeks. Can we assume that US military officials have been on to them for a little longer than that?

Clive Cookson

I think they always recognise them. But that recognition has now become public knowledge and then the fact that one floated so obviously across the continental US and was spotted, suddenly it came to public attention. But we should remember that there’s really nothing new about using these very high altitude balloons for surveillance. The Americans themselves did it way back in the 1950s to sort of have a look at what was going on in the Soviet Union.

Sonja Hutson

When it comes to military uses for these balloons, how are they used differently from, say, satellites?

Clive Cookson

It is mainly all sorts of intelligence gathering. You can’t steer these balloons, but they move slowly over what do you want to spy on, if you want to use that word. Whereas the satellites, which are used for surveillance much higher up, whizz around the Earth on their orbits. So you can’t look at one place in the same way.

Sonja Hutson

So Clive, I have to ask, is it possible that any of these UFOs come from an alien culture? I’ve seen some speculation about that online.

Clive Cookson

So have I. And I asked a scientist who specialises in extraterrestrial life looking for it, and he said, 0 per cent. Sorry, Sonja.

Sonja Hutson

All right, all right. I’ll get over it eventually. That’s the FT’s science editor Clive Cookson. Thanks, Clive.

Clive Cookson

Thanks.

Sonja Hutson

You can read more on all these stories at FT.com. This has been your daily FT News Briefing. Make sure you check back next week for the latest business news.

