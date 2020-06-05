Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

As economies around the world emerge from lockdown, businesses must adapt to survive — and the FT’s next live Business Clinic wants to hear about how your company is managing the transition.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced entrepreneurs to think on their feet, rapidly pivoting business models as they adapt to the “new normal” and use technology to transform relationships with customers and staff.

The FT wants to hear from business owners who have been turning round their day-to-day operations, how they have managed the challenges of doing so, and how confident they feel about the future.

Live Q&A Claer Barrett, the FT’s personal finance editor, and Andy Bounds, the FT’s enterprise editor, will be online at 12 noon UK time on Tuesday June 9 to discuss how different companies have developed their lockdown “exit strategy”.

The FT wants to hear how you have been managing the transition, the difficult decisions you have had to make and the sources of support you have been able to access.

More than a third of small companies in the UK say they have moved their businesses online to introduce new products and services, according to a study by Small Business Britain. In the process, more than a quarter of small firms say they have secured new customers.

However, the financial pressures are considerable. Over half of small businesses polled said they expected profits to drop by more than 50 per cent, and many people-facing businesses will struggle to adapt to social distancing guidelines.

Leave your comments below, or join the discussion live via the video link in this article, or watch on the FT’s YouTube channel or LinkedIn page.