Pangaia

Pangaia T-shirts use C-Fiber, which is made of seaweed powder and wood pulp; they are also treated with peppermint oil. Elsewhere, the brand does a Nettle Denim jacket, where the cotton is blended with “regenerative wild Himalayan nettle”. C-Fiber T-shirt, £55; Denim Nettle jacket, £175

8-Bit Sheep

Sheep Inc merino-wool 8-Bit Sheep T-shirt, £110

This is the world’s first T-shirt with a naturally negative carbon footprint – achieved via regenerative farming of merino wool and solar power. Even more originally, a tag “links” the wearer to the contributing sheep – “allowing you to interact with the origins of your product”. 8-Bit T-shirt, £110

HyperNatural

© Shinsuke Kishima, ourtesy of HyperNatural HyperNatural cotton-mix polo shirt, from $135

HyperNatural provides “the first-ever polo made of crab shells and jade stone” (and supima cotton). The jade cools the skin, the crab combats body odour. Even the buttons are made from mother-of-pearl. Polo shirt, from $135

Vollebak

Vollebak cotton and SeaCell Black Algae T-shirt, £95

In addition to Vollebak’s Garbage range, which turns old bulletproof vests into sweaters, or its polos dyed with minerals and rocks, you can get a T-shirt from the Black Algae selection, which uses a more sustainable version of black dye. Black Algae T-shirt, £95