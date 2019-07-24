Conservative MPs have longstanding reputations for rallying behind their leaders immediately after toppling them from power.

In December 1990, Tory backbenchers roared their support for Margaret Thatcher — the longest serving British prime minister of the 20th century — in the House of Commons just hours after completing a coup against her.

Similar scenes played themselves out in the Commons chamber on Wednesday as Theresa May’s somewhat shorter stay in 10 Downing Street came to an end.

Shortly before heading to Buckingham Palace to resign formally, Mrs May made one last appearance at the despatch box for the weekly round of prime minister’s question time.

What she found when she arrived was that the hard Brexiters, who have been plotting against her for the past two years, were suddenly all respect.

As she walked into the chamber there were loud cheers from each and every Tory MP. Later, Jacob Rees-Mogg, who led last year’s botched attempt to unseat her, stood up to pay tribute to Mrs May’s “remarkable public service”.

Theresa May is greeted by well wishers as she arrives at the House of Commons on Wednesday © Roger Harris/UK Parliament

As Mrs May left the Commons she received a lengthy standing ovation from her side. Iain Duncan Smith, who reportedly told Mrs May some months back that she needed to resign to get her deal passed by MPs, waved his order paper in smiling support.

The hard Brexiters are delighted to see the back of Mrs May and have their man Boris Johnson in her place, believing he will deliver the departure from the EU they have always wanted.

But as so often in her premiership, Mrs May was careful not to let slip any display of irritation against the hard Brexiters.

One Labour MP opened his question to Mrs May by noting that US presidents, on leaving office, can pardon anyone they like. “Would the prime minister pardon Mr Johnson for sabotaging her government for his own ambition?,” he asked.

Theresa May listens to a question from the Conservative benches at her final prime minister's question time © Roger Harris/UK Parliament

Mrs May ducked the question. She confined herself to saying that her government had worked to improve people’s lives and that she would support her successor.

Another Labour MP asked Mrs May how she felt about handing over to Mr Johnson, a man who “will sell us out to Donald Trump”.

Mrs May replied, a little coolly, that she was pleased to hand over to someone she worked with while he was in her cabinet.

Jo Swinson, the newly elected Liberal Democrat leader, asked: “How [do you] deal with those men who think they could do a better job, but are not prepared to do the actual work?”

Again Mrs May was not playing ball. “My advice to all women is be true to yourself and the vision you are working for.”

As expected, there were compliments from all sides of the Commons for the role that Mrs May had played in championing the fight against modern slavery and mental health as well as for becoming only the second female prime minister in Britain’s history.

But after a premiership that was suffocated by Brexit, MPs struggled to identify the kind of sweeping policy achievement that sets one premiership above the others.

If Mrs May had one strong moment on her final day it was in her confrontation with Jeremy Corbyn. The Labour leader had read out six prepared questions to conduct a long and rambling attack on the Conservatives record over the past three years.

But Mrs May was allowed the definitive last word by saying: “As a party leader who has accepted when her time is up — perhaps the time has now come for him to do the same.”

Many Conservative MPs will have left the Commons on Wednesday wondering how history will ultimately judge Mrs May. Some said it will be hard to know until we see how Brexit finally plays out.

If the UK were to crash out of the EU at the end of October with no deal, it is likely Mrs May will be praised in retrospect for having avoided that outcome back in March.

But there could be an alternative denouement. “In three months’ time, it’s not inconceivable that Boris will pass what is essentially Theresa’s deal with a tweak to the political direction [that sets out the future framework for the UK-EU trade relationship],” said one MP.

He added: “If that’s the case, people might look back at Mrs May and realise that she did 90 per cent of the heavy lifting that was needed to make Brexit happen. The tragedy for Theresa is she couldn’t sell it to MPs.”