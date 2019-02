Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Alphabet spending spree spooks investors, Theresa May heads to Belfast to find a solution for the Irish backstop and a new study finds that some venture capitalists lose out by ignoring women. Plus, the FT's Robin Wigglesworth takes us through investing legend Bill Gross's career, after news that Mr Gross would retire from Janus Henderson.