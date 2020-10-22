The top US intelligence official warns Iran and Russia are attempting to influence voters

The US director of national intelligence has warned that Iran and Russia are attempting to influence American voters before the November 3 US election, Tesla delivered a fifth straight quarterly profit in the three months to the end of September, and one of the biggest US public pension funds has frozen new investments with Apollo Global Management over concerns regarding Leon Black’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Plus, the FT’s West Africa bureau chief,Neil Munshi, reports on the violent crackdown by security forces on peaceful demonstrators in Lagos.





US official warns of Iranian and Russian election interference

ft.com/content/82d92abf-2dd2-4fb6-8d0a-1f12f7aedcb4





Tesla delivers its fifth straight quarterly profit

https://www.ft.com/content/e782cac4-cbdf-4d39-986e-8b7b7971de1d





Apollo investor halts new commitments over Leon Black’s Epstein ties

https://www.ft.com/content/7aa15cae-0baf-488b-8713-c4dc29bf193c





Violent crackdown on Nigerian protests prompts outrage

https://www.ft.com/content/1e06b3c1-f453-4e7e-b71b-b0dba31faaa3

