This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Government Intervention in Markets; other methods of intervention: trade pollution permits

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Cost of polluting in EU soars as carbon price hits record €50

Define Tradeable Pollution Permits

Describe how the rising cost of pollution can impact on exports in some national sectors like steel

Explain what is meant by the “cap and trade system” for EU ETS

‘Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, on Tuesday described the [carbon] price rise as “excellent”, arguing that higher carbon prices were necessary for a rapid transition towards cleaner fuels’. Evaluate the impact of a rapid conversion to cleaner fuels for traditional high polluting industries like cement.

Luca Scappini, Stepney Green Maths, Computing and Science College



