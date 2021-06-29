Jump to comments section Print this page

  • Government Intervention in Markets; other methods of intervention: trade pollution permits

Cost of polluting in EU soars as carbon price hits record €50

  • Define Tradeable Pollution Permits

  • Describe how the rising cost of pollution can impact on exports in some national sectors like steel

  • Explain what is meant by the “cap and trade system” for EU ETS

  • ‘Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, on Tuesday described the [carbon] price rise as “excellent”, arguing that higher carbon prices were necessary for a rapid transition towards cleaner fuels’. Evaluate the impact of a rapid conversion to cleaner fuels for traditional high polluting industries like cement.

Luca Scappini, Stepney Green Maths, Computing and Science College


