As the brutality of Moscow’s invasion intensifies, the idea of targeting oil and gas exports for sanctions is no longer off the table, and Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell confirmed to US lawmakers that he is backing a quarter point rate rise later this month despite the uncertainties caused by Russia’s invasion. Plus, the FT’s Frankfurt correspondent, Joe Miller, talks about the dramatic change in Germany’s foreign and defence policy as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine, and how that’s changed the corporate landscape.

