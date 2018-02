Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

We are constantly bombarded by statistical claims but how do we know when they're true and when they're fake news? And how to we avoid becoming unwittingly complicit by spreading misinformation on social media? Economist Tim Harford rides to the rescue in conversation with the FT's Sarah O'Connor.

Read Tim Harford's guide to statistics on a postcard

