The Federal Reserve has given its strongest signal yet that it will start tapering its bond buying stimulus programme this year and more central bank officials see a first interest rate rise in 2022; Japan’s SoftBank has followed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in backing a new $2.5bn private equity fund set up by former US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin just eight months after he left office; and the FT’s James Kynge explains that the unravelling of China’s Evergrande property developer shows deep flaws in the country’s growth strategy.





Valued at $41bn in 2020, the spectacular unravelling of the Chinese property group Evergrande exposes deep flaws in Beijing’s growth strategy

