Tube strikes are a spur to change the way we work

After driving past huge queues of people because the bus was so packed, our driver finally stopped to let an elderly passenger out of the front doors. Inevitably a couple of people ignored his announcement that there was no more room and hopped on, pleading that because of that day’s London Underground strike they were already an hour late for work. The driver turned off the engine. He was happy to sit there all day, he said.

I waited for the shouting to start — from those already on the bus telling the invaders to leave, or between the passengers and the driver. Public transport strikes lay cities bare, revealing how thin their everyday civilities can be. Instead, the interaction on my central London bus during last month’s 24-hour Tube strike was remarkably polite.

One of the new arrivals told the driver that some commuters had got off during their stand-off and they could now find space. They shuffled down, the driver sulkily restarted the engine and we commenced our crawl through the strike-day traffic. “Thank you!” the passengers at the front chirped.

Despite this reassuring response, transport strikes are damaging. A study of 71 over nine years in five German cities found that commuters taking to their cars during public transport strikes had resulted in a 14 per cent increase in crashes, a 20 per cent rise in personal injuries from accidents and a 14 per cent increase in emissions of particulate matter.

Londoners had readied themselves for more chaos this week, with Tube strikes planned over three days. But on Friday the union that represents station staff announced that the action was called off — they had won the staffing reassurances they had demanded.

Londoners got off lightly. Many who commute into the city from farther afield on Southern trains have suffered months of strikes and disruption over a disagreement about whether train drivers, rather than conductors, should open and shut doors. That dispute looks close to being settled although drivers are yet to vote on a deal agreed between the Aslef trade union and Southern’s operating company.

British MPs from areas hit by the Southern strike reported that their constituents had lost jobs and failed to win contracts because of their inability to get to work. Marriages had been strained by their inability to get home.

People try to adapt during transport strikes: working from home, walking, cycling or driving. You would think many would decide these were better options than their old rush-hour journeys and stick to them permanently. Yet, judging by the crowds the day after a strike ends, most of us go back to the same commute we had before.

There is little research on how much transport strikes change people’s behaviour. But a 2001 survey of 13 studies in Transport Policy journal found that public transport use dropped by as little as 0.3 to 2.5 per cent after a strike ended. Most of us are deeply reluctant to change our travel routines.

Indeed, as the survey said, when strikes did take place, “a large share of train travellers still left home for the train station at the usual time of day, often even when they anticipated that they would not travel at the usual time. This demonstrates a high level of inertia in commuter behaviour.”

Most travel during strikes because their employers demand they be at their desks at the same time as everyone else. Why? Much of the working from home that was predicted when computer and mobile technology made it easy has not happened. People enjoy the sociability of the office and many managers are too distrusting to allow their staff to work out of sight.

But if everyone has to be in the office, why do they all have to arrive at the same time? It would make more sense to stagger working hours. It would impose less strain on both workers and the public transport system, and those travelling to work by car would spend less time in polluting traffic jams.

Companies could argue that they need their working hours to coincide with those of customers and suppliers but this is a thin excuse.

Transport disruption should lead us to question the times and routines of our work. Instead, they show how much we do because it is what we have always done.

