EU ambassadors this morning will have a first session poring over the legal texts of the oil embargo and other sanctions that leaders approved on Monday, with officials hoping to have the documents published in the Official Journal by the end of the week.

Later in the afternoon, the college of commissioners is poised to discuss Poland’s plans on how to spend its share of the NextGenerationEU fund, blocked for a year over rule-of-law issues. We’ll run you through the reasons why Warsaw is likely to get the commission’s green light, despite reservations in some capitals.

One area of co-operation where Poland hasn’t improved its record is with the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. A year into its existence, EPPO chief Laura Kövesi gives a summary of what she has achieved so far.

And Slovakia’s prime minister tells us his country will soon agree to a final shut-off of Russian oil after winning an exemption from the EU embargo at the European summit.

Judicial milestones

Lost in the flurry of discussion over the EU’s oil embargo today is the prospect that the commission will finally approve Poland’s long-delayed recovery and resilience plan (RRP) — despite mixed feelings in Brussels, writes Sam Fleming.

Warsaw submitted its pitch for a share of the €800bn NextGenerationEU Covid-19 recovery fund in May of last year, under which it would tap as much as €36bn of EU grants and loans.

However, the bid has been stuck ever since in a protracted dispute with the European Commission over Polish rules undermining the independence of its judiciary. Poland will not receive any money until the commission signs off the plan and it gets past EU ministers.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last year set out three key changes that Brussels wants to see as conditions for payments under the Polish recovery plan, namely: dismantling a chamber with the power to discipline judges, overhauling of the disciplinary regime, and reinstating dismissed judges.

The commission has been locked in talks with Warsaw over the incorporation of those reforms into its recovery and resilience plan as conditions for payments. Earlier this year Andrzej Duda, Polish president, put forward a bill to scrap the disciplinary chamber for judges but Poland’s parliament is still debating the legislation, making it hard to judge whether it complies with Brussels’ demands.

Some EU officials question whether Poland is truly committed to reforming its rule-of-law regime. “The most important question is: is Poland going to meet these milestones? There are some worries about that,” said one. The Polish RRP is expected to come before a meeting of the college of commissioners today, as officials signal that von der Leyen is eager to push the plan forward.

A commission spokesperson said last week that von der Leyen was planning to travel to Warsaw tomorrow, “provided the adoption procedure for the Polish recovery and resilience plan is completed by then”.

Some commissioners worry they will be accused of going soft on rule-of-law standards in Poland as Brussels prepares the approval of such a vast tranche of cash. Staff working for the Netherlands’ Frans Timmermans, Denmark’s Margrethe Vestager and others voiced concerns in recent meetings, according to a person present. But they accept that von der Leyen will get her way.

She is eager to bring Poland back into the fold, given its key role as both a haven for Ukrainian refugees and vocal advocate for a tough response to Russia’s invasion.

Some EU diplomats argue the commission is right to move things forward, given that Poland will not receive any money from the recovery fund if it does not actually reach the rule-of-law milestones set with the commission. Poland lost the opportunity to clinch guaranteed pre-financing last year because it failed to win approval of its RRP by December.

“The first time Poland gets any money is if they reach their milestones and the commission assesses that they have fulfilled them sufficiently,” said one EU diplomat. “It is in the hands of the commission themselves to prove their worth on this.”

Chart du jour: Inflation rising

Read more here about why eurozone inflation rose higher than expected in the year to May 2022, piling pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates at a more aggressive pace than currently outlined.

One year of prosecutions

A novelty among EU institutions, the Luxembourg-based European Public Prosecutor’s Office has the power to open investigations, prosecute cases of fraud and corruption with EU funds and order the freezing of assets.

In its first year of existence, it has already secured its first convictions in court and frozen assets to the tune of over €250mn, representing four times the office’s own budget, says EPPO chief Laura Kövesi.

“We started with a supersonic speed, and I think we already proved the added value of the EPPO, especially in cross-border investigations and . . . in tackling organised crime,” she said in an interview with a group of journalists.

The convictions in cases brought by the EPPO relate to a former Slovak mayor who defrauded EU funds and a cross-border tax evasion scheme in which three Slovak nationals were sentenced to multiple years in prison by a German court. Another 28 indictments have been finalised and are awaiting judgment and the office has opened more than 900 investigations so far, Kövesi said.

But not all EU countries have signed up to this body created to defend more vigorously the bloc’s financial interests, which until last year could be followed up only by national authorities. Poland, Hungary, Ireland, Sweden and Denmark have not subscribed to joining the EPPO, which means that Kövesi cannot prosecute cases in those countries — though she can pursue cross-border cases that involve their nationals.

Kövesi said that Hungary had been playing ball with the EPPO in all cases where it had asked for assistance.

Poland, however, has so far refused to co-operate in any of the 23 cases in which Kövesi has sent requests for assistance. That could mean more bad news for Warsaw in Brussels. “If we identify an issue, we have this obligation to report it to the European Commission. And this is something that we did already with Poland, because we have the highest number of cases with non-participating member states,” she said.

Slovak views

While Hungary’s Viktor Orbán dominated the headlines with his refusal to back an embargo on Russian oil, Slovakia and the Czech Republic also expressed their opposition, albeit more diplomatically, writes Andy Bounds in Brussels. All three are reliant on the Druzhba pipeline bringing in heavy crude from Russia. But the latter two are keen to set a date for when they would be willing to cut the supply.

Eduard Heger, the Slovak prime minister, told Europe Express his country would be ready by mid-2025 at the latest. It will take a €200mn investment in a refinery to convert it to lighter crude, as well as increased capacity in the Adria pipeline from Croatia.

Slovakia’s Eduard Heger: ‘Unity is very important’ © Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

“If it was up to me and if we had the capability, we would immediately disconnect,” Heger said. “But unfortunately, previous governments haven’t invested enough to provide such independence. So now we have to catch up, but it takes some time.”

He said “all the countries are willing” to ban Russian oil. Asked if that included Hungary, he said: “I think so.” “Unity is very important.”

Heger said the acceptance by other member states that three countries had a particular issue showed the EU at its best.

“This is the right way to do because if you think of it, we achieved a 90 per cent decrease of Russian oil imports. That’s huge.”

Slovakia is also playing a main role in trying to bring grain out of neighbouring Ukraine to feed tens of millions of people in the developing world after Russia blocked its main port, Odesa. But he admitted that a shortage of trains and containers was holding up efforts.

“We know that the trains cannot really supplement the deliveries done by vessels. There will be a lot of work in the upcoming weeks to be able to free the ports, give security guarantees for Ukraine and get it through the sea.

“That’s the best answer. That’s what we should aim for.”

What to watch today

European Commission to recommend approval of Poland’s recovery plan EU ambassadors discuss legal text of sixth Russia sanctions package Final day of centre-right European People’s party congress in Rotterdam

Notable, Quotable

When the Swift system is disrupted, it means that even if produce exists, payment for it becomes difficult or even impossible

Collateral damage: Western sanctions on Russian banks have made it difficult or impossible for African countries to buy grain from Russia, the head of the African Union told EU leaders yesterday.

No insurance: The UK and EU have agreed a co-ordinated ban on insuring ships carrying Russian oil, shutting Moscow out of the vital Lloyd’s of London insurance market and sharply curbing its ability to export crude.

