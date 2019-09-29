FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong clashed with police for the third day running on Sunday as they geared up for what were expected to be mass demonstrations to mark the 70th anniversary of communist rule in China on October 1.

The brutal scenes — in which police at one point fired a warning shot with live ammunition, according to a witness — came as supporters of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement rallied in other cities around the world over the weekend.

Protesters in the Asian financial hub threw Molotov cocktails and vandalised government buildings and underground railway stations. Some also burnt banners put up to mark the forthcoming national day of the People’s Republic of China. Police responded with tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons. One Indonesian journalist was struck in the eye with a projectile fired by a police officer while covering Sunday’s protests in full press gear.

“Just as Mao Zedong said, when there is suppression, there will be resistance,” said one protester who identified himself only as Ken. He was standing with a group of about 70 people waving the flags of various countries. “We are here to tell the world we have to fight against authoritarian rule.” Chinese President Xi Jinping, though, appears to be doubling down on authoritarian reflexes, according to our editorial. (FT, SCMP)

Trump-Ukraine whistleblower to testify The whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump has agreed to appear “very soon” before Congress, a top lawmaker said. Plus, new reporting about restricted access to Trump’s calls with foreign leaders has given congressional investigators pursuing an impeachment inquiry an expanded list of targets. Here’s a timeline of how we got here. (FT, NYT)



European Central Bank president calls for fiscal union Mario Draghi has thrown his weight behind French president Emmanuel Macron’s call for fiscal transfers between eurozone member states to bolster the long-term future of the single currency. (FT)

Mario Draghi: 'To have a stronger EMU, we need a common eurozone budget.' © Martin Leissl/FT

Boris Johnson defiant on EU departure date The UK prime minister gave his strongest hint to date that he might provoke another EU member state into blocking a further Brexit delay. Meanwhile, after ruling Mr Johnson’s move to suspend parliament for five weeks “unlawful”, president of the UK Supreme Court Brenda Hale is still popular in her Leave-supporting home town . (FT)

Volkswagen gears up for historic legal claim More than 400,000 German car owners have signed up to a landmark collective lawsuit over VW’s emissions test cheating, with the final number set to become clear at the initial oral hearing of the case on Monday. The company’s diesel emissions saga has already cost the company more than $30bn. (FT)



Credit Suisse board set to back its chief executive over spying affair Directors at Credit Suisse are closing ranks around Tidjane Thiam as the Swiss bank attempts to draw a line under a corporate espionage scandal. The Zurich-based lender is battling its worst reputational crisis in years after it engaged a private investigator to track its outgoing head of wealth management, Iqbal Khan. (FT)

Tidjane Thiam had an acrimonious relationship with its outgoing head of wealth management, Iqbal Khan, in part because of a string of neighbourly disputes concerning residences they each own in Zurich © Bloomberg

Unizo faces shareholder revolt in takeover battle The Japanese property group faces a potential attempt to oust its chief executive in a takeover battle that has drawn Blackstone and Fortress into one of Japan’s most contentious deals in recent years. For the latest on corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, and private equity, sign up for our daily must-read briefing, Due Diligence. (FT)

Email investigation of Hillary Clinton’s former aides intensifies The Trump administration is reviving a focus of the 2016 election by stepping up its probe of emails current and former State Department employees sent to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email. (WaPo)

WeWork resumes lease signings but at much slowed paceThe company signed a deal in Tokyo on Friday, hours after senior executives in New York ended a suspension of new lease signings. Amid the chaos at WeWork, the departure of CEO Adam Neumann and his wife and co-founder Rebekah Neumann from their executive roles proves investors want bosses to work together, not live together, our Lex team writes. (FT)

Austrian exit polls show Sebastian Kurz set to return as chancellor The leader of the moderate conservative Austrian People’s Party Sebastian Kurz is set to return to the chancellorship with a significantly strengthened mandate at the expense of his former partners, the far-right Freedom Party. (FT)

European Commissioners The European Parliament begins a series of hearings on Monday with 24 would-be commissioners. Here are some of the main figures to watch in the incoming college of commissioners. (FT)



UK economic data Analysts will be scrutinising the Bank of England’s Money and Credit figures for August on Monday. The data will include lending to business and consumer credit growth, areas also sensitive to the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT's Week Ahead.

How artificial intelligence is coming for your job The growing power of machine learning software has opened up the possibility that new, intelligent systems will improve the productivity and reduce menial tasks. But it could also lead to some people losing their positions. (FT)

Hong Kong’s ‘Superman’ under fire As long as most Hongkongers can remember, Li Ka-shing was depicted in cartoons wearing blue tights and a red cape — the city’s soaring tycoon superhero. But a new social media caricature of Hong Kong’s richest man — as a cockroach — could herald a backlash against one of the city’s favourite sons. (FT)

IPO failures show the market is growing up Investors should shed no tears over the recent high-profile, poor initial public offering performances of companies like WeWork, Endeavor and Peloton. The discipline of the public market worked as intended, our editorial board writes. (FT)

Lunch with the FT: Lucy Prebble ‘There’s a part of an authoritarian which is an author’. The ‘Enron’ playwright on money and power, learning from failure — and getting inside Putin’s head. (FT)

Shanghai’s Star Market fades after initial success Since its first day of trading in July, listing activity has slowed and prices remain high on the Star Market, China’s answer to Nasdaq. Analysts say the vetting process has turned out to be more cumbersome than originally pitched, as officials strive to avoid approving any companies that could cause reputational damage to China’s President Xi Jinping. (FT)

A masterclass in flea-market chic Our reporter Madison Darbyshire spent a day with London-based interior designer Matilda Goad learning how to bag a vintage bargain for the home. Here’s Madison’s dispatch about the magic behind picking out second-hand pieces like a professional. (FT)

© Edouard Jacquinet for the FT

Great drives: the bleak beauty of Iceland’s Arctic Coast Way In June, Icelandic officials cut the ribbon on the Arctic Coast Way — a new signposted driving route that stretches 900km along the country’s northern coast. The region is a hard sell for tourism, but officials hope the new route will draw visitors away from the capital. (FT)

Hitting my deadline, Jeremy Corbyn-style At last week’s Labour party conference, members decided to promise a second referendum but will decide how it will vote in that poll only at another conference after the election. Our editorial director Robert Shrimsley takes a page out of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s playbook in his column. (FT)

Saudi Arabia launches first tourist visas The Saudi government announced details of its new tourist via program on Friday. Previously, only citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE, in addition to Muslim pilgrims visiting for the Hajj, could travel freely to the country. Now, the kingdom's tourism drive is gathering momentum, as seen in its advertising push this month, despite rising tensions in the region. (FT)

My night as the Wolf of Wall Street Henry Mance draws lessons for today’s workplace by revisiting the toxic excesses of the Jordan Belfort era (FT)

© Michael Wharley/Rebecca Pitt

Who is going to tell the boss the bad news? Delivering unwelcome truths to power often backfires for the messenger — that has to change, Pilita Clark writes. It’s an issue Pilita explored in light of WeWork’s Adam Neumann being pushed out as chief executive from the office rental giant he co-founded nine years ago. (FT)

Food for thought The right way to order a Chinese meal is all in the balance. There is no single way to do so, but here’s a simple example of a balanced meal for five to six people, including dishes you might find in a typical Cantonese restaurant. In other food news, The New York Times visited 99-year-old chef Cecilia Chaing who transformed how Americans think of Chinese food. (FT, NYT)

China 70th anniversary, Kristalina Georgieva heads IMF, UK coal plant closure Daniel Garrahan on some of the top stories the FT will be watching this week. (FT)