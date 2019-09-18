David Cameron took the rare step of soliciting a political intervention from the Queen before she made comments seen as boosting “No” in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, the former prime minister told the BBC in a documentary about his political career.

In an interview for The Cameron Years, the first part of which is screened on Thursday, Mr Cameron described how both through his private secretary and directly he lobbied the Queen’s private secretary to ask the monarch to indicate opposition to Scottish independence.

He stressed that he was not asking anything “improper or unconstitutional”.

“Just a raising of the eyebrow even, you know, a quarter of an inch we thought would make a difference,” Mr Cameron said in an interview for the second of the two-part documentary to coincide with the publication of his memoir, On the Record.

The programme presented no evidence that the request was passed on to the Queen. But subsequently, following a service at Crathie Church near her Scottish retreat at Balmoral, she told a well-wisher that she hoped Scots would “think very carefully about the future” before voting in the referendum. The comments were seen as helpful to the anti-independence No campaign at a time when opinion polls pointed to a very tight result.

Although Mr Cameron said he felt a “mounting sense of panic” about the outcome when he made the representations, the No side eventually won by 55 per cent to 45 per cent.

“It was certainly well covered,” Mr Cameron said of reporting of the remarks. “Although the words were very limited, I think it helped to put a slightly different perception on things.”

Prime ministers are normally at pains to keep the Queen out of the controversy of day-to-day politics. It is also very unusual for any serving or former prime minister to reveal his or her dealings with Buckingham Palace.

News of Mr Cameron’s request comes as Boris Johnson, the current prime minister, faces accusations that he misled the Queen over the reasons for his decision to suspend parliament earlier this month for an unusually long five weeks ahead of Brexit, a move whose lawfulness is being contested in the Supreme Court.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Mr Cameron’s account of the incident.

Meanwhile, the first of the two programmes, devoted entirely to the 2016 Brexit referendum and the build-up to it, features a powerful attack by George Osborne, the former chancellor, on Mr Cameron. Mr Cameron and Mr Osborne were close friends and political allies during Mr Cameron’s time in Downing Street, from 2010 to 2016.

Mr Osborne accused Mr Cameron of fostering the anti-European sentiment that eventually forced him from office after his Remain side lost the 2016 referendum.

Mr Osborne said the referendum should never have been held.

“David Cameron was just one of a number of British prime ministers who had fed this idea that we were different than Europe, that Brussels was to blame and that the public ultimately had to have a say,” Mr Osborne said. “We’ve all paid a price for it in my view.”