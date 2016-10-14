Conductor Valery Gergiev on Putin, power and performance

As St Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra swells into A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Valery Gergiev displays all the distinctive tics of his trade. He springs up and down on the balls of his feet, swaying to Mendelssohn’s music. His left hand is all a-flutter; his right hand holds a diminutive baton, little bigger than a toothpick, which he wields like a wand. And once the overture draws to a close and the audience in the Mariinsky concert hall erupts into applause, he sweeps his thinning salt-and-pepper hair away from his forehead.

The 63-year-old maestro has almost single-handedly restored St Petersburg’s historic company to the front ranks of the world’s greatest opera and ballet ensembles. Appointed artistic director in 1988 at the age of just 34, Gergiev has steered the Mariinsky through the collapse of the Soviet Union, the mayhem of the 1990s, the economic revival of the 2000s and the international ructions of President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Gergiev is one of the most valued — and hyperactive — conductors of our times, taking the Mariinsky on tour to more than 45 countries. He has been principal conductor at the London Symphony Orchestra and frequently performed at New York’s Metropolitan Opera. But the maestro honoured as a People’s Artist of Russia has also become one of the most prominent faces of Kremlin soft power. His support for Putin’s policies, and the recent concert he conducted in the ruins of Palmyra in Syria, have led some in the west to accuse him of being an instrument of state propaganda. Like so many Russian artists before him, Gergiev has been drawn into a delicate dance with an authoritarian state power.

Now in its 234th season, the Mariinsky has been the pride of Russian culture for centuries. Many of the masterpieces of Russian music — such as Mussorgsky’s monumental opera Boris Godunov — were premiered at the theatre. In the late 19th century, under the direction of the inspirational Marius Petipa, the Mariinsky introduced the world to The Sleeping Beauty. Yet even those with exceedingly long memories would concede that the Mariinsky is today enjoying some of its finest hours under Gergiev.

“Legendary institutions need powerful and wise leadership,” Gergiev told me later in an interview. Few doubt that the maestro has provided that in abundance. Nor is there any doubt of his role in fostering young talent. The highlight of the concert at the Mariinsky Theatre in June was Beethoven’s violin concerto performed by the cherubic 15-year-old prodigy Daniel Lozakovitj. “You haven’t heard of him, but you will,” Gergiev said.

Yet there is another side to Gergiev, on display a few weeks earlier in a very different location and on a very different occasion. In the dusty, ancient city of Palmyra, recently recaptured by the Syrian army from the fanatical jihadis of Isis, Gergiev conducted a short concert in the Roman theatre in a performance dripping with political symbolism. The previous year Isis murdered 25 people at the site, turning their executions into a propaganda film.

“I saw the blood on the stones myself,” Gergiev told me later in London. “We musicians, we artists, are asking politicians: why did you allow this to happen?”

…

Gergiev conducts a concert in the Roman amphitheatre in Palmyra, Syria, in May 2016 © AFP

In Palmyra, dressed in black shirt and white baseball cap, Gergiev conducted a slimmed-down, all-male orchestra from the Mariinsky to celebrate the triumph of civilisation over barbarism. He had travelled there in the company of his friend Mikhail Piotrovsky, a noted orientalist and director of that other cultural wonder of St Petersburg, the Hermitage museum.

Local dignitaries and Russian soldiers, who had been helping Bashar al-Assad’s forces to retake the city, sat on the stone steps in the sweltering sun to hear the orchestra play a short programme of Bach, Shchedrin and Prokofiev. They were joined by almost 100 Moscow-based foreign correspondents who had been flown in for the occasion having been told to bring bulletproof vests.

Putin was beamed in from his holiday home in Sochi to proclaim Palmyra’s revival as part of humanity’s heritage and to vow that “our contemporary civilisation will be relieved from this horrible disease, international terrorism”.

New hints and tips Email briefings subscriptions can now be handled in myFT More tips

However much the concert was applauded by the Kremlin, it struck a discordant note in the west, which has drawn little distinction between the barbarities perpetrated by Isis and those of Assad’s regime, backed by Russian warplanes. Philip Hammond, Britain’s then foreign secretary, dismissed the concert as “a tasteless attempt to distract attention from the continued suffering of millions of Syrians”.

It was not the first time that Gergiev’s musical performances had courted controversy. In 2008 he conducted a concert in Tskhinvali, capital of South Ossetia, which had been bombed during the Georgian war, a precursor to the conflict in Ukraine. Gergiev, whose family hails from North Ossetia in the Caucasus, rushed to the rubble to express his support for his ethnic brothers. He chose to perform Shostakovich’s Leningrad symphony, written in 1941 during the Nazi blockade of the city. “It was about the value of human life and the protest against evil,” he said.

Western campaigners and Ukrainian nationalists have disrupted his concerts in London and New York, condemning his comments in support of Putin’s anti-gay “propaganda” law and Russia’s seizure of Crimea.

In 2013, on the opening night of Gergiev’s London Symphony Orchestra season, activist Peter Tatchell strode on to the stage at the Barbican to denounce the conductor’s closeness to the Kremlin. Later, Tatchell issued a statement saying: “Gergiev’s loyalty to Putin has been rewarded with personal honours and massive state grants for his pet projects. Gergiev is a great conductor, but he colludes with a tyrant and shows little concern for freedom and equality.”

Gergiev’s defenders argue that the maestro has done nothing more than reflect the views of the majority of his compatriots and the policies of his country’s elected president. It would be impossible for the artistic director of the one-time imperial theatre to defy the wishes of Russia’s new emperor. “You have to work with the state,” says one Russian cultural expert. “You cannot be an underground conductor, just as you cannot be an underground engineer.”

Gergiev himself shrugs off the controversies and says he is now “allergic” to the western press, which he claims often misinterprets his words. But he bridles at the accusations that he is personally intolerant, saying that he has worked with gay people for more than 35 years. Talent is the only discriminator, he says. “It starts and stops there.”

…

Valery Gergiev conducts the Mariinsky’s orchestra on board Russian cruiser Varyag off Vladivostok on Russian Navy Day on July 31 2016 © Getty

Throughout Russian history, power has entwined itself with art, like poison ivy wrapping itself around an oak tree. The Mariinsky was named in honour of Empress Maria, wife of Tsar Alexander II. In Soviet times, the company bore the name of Sergey Kirov, the Leningrad party boss who was almost certainly murdered on Stalin’s orders in 1934.

But just as power has exploited art, so art has helped to enlighten power and sometimes benefited from the relationship. St Petersburg, built as Peter the Great’s “window on the west”, has long had a reputation as a liberal, outward-looking city. The St Petersburg intelligentsia’s enthusiasm for engaging with the world, reflected by Gergiev and Piotrovksy, runs counter to much of the Orthodox obscurantism of Muscovite nationalists. Putin, who is himself from St Petersburg, has lavished money on the former imperial capital.

“National wealth is not only oil,” Gergiev says. “Mariinsky’s history, Mariinsky’s legacy, and Mariinsky’s power is also national wealth. I think it can be shared with hundreds of thousands of people, maybe even millions of people.”

In a plush boutique hotel off London’s Sloane Square last month, Gergiev is in relaxed form. He is conducting a series of three concerts on successive nights at Cadogan Hall dedicated to Prokofiev’s seven symphonies — with a couple of violin concertos and a cello concerto thrown in for good measure.

Gergiev lists Prokofiev as one of his heroes. He has a particular love for his music, dating back to the time when he was nine or 10 years old and played one of Prokofiev’s little études on the piano. “It was like lightning struck me,” he says. “Maybe the spicy harmony, maybe the rhythm, maybe even the unusual positioning of it on the keyboard.”

His hands fly over an imaginary keyboard in front of him. “This harmony is here, suddenly jumps, flies up here. It was so unlike Mozart, Bach or Tchaikovsky. A lightning effect, which is always unusual, you see.”

Gergiev was adopted by the Kirov “family” in 1988, in an unusual vote of all its employees before Moscow had a chance to foist someone else on the company. In what he describes as “the most important decisions of his career”, he immediately championed some of the lesser-known works of the great Russian composers Mussorgsky, Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev. He stunned his audiences by playing their operas in their entirety. “I am not myself one who can cut anything. I was opening, opening, opening,” he says.

His re-examination of Russia’s rich musical legacy coincided with Mikhail Gorbachev’s policy of glasnost (openness) in the dying days of the Soviet Union. “My modest ambition was simply to let the composer speak. Tell the full story. And this was decisive.”

From those materially impoverished times, when I remember the theatre’s flimsy programmes being printed on coarse blue-and-white paper, the Mariinsky has emerged like Cinderella. Gergiev became its general director in 1996 and set about restoring its crumbling facilities, relentlessly squeezing money out of western sponsors and Russian ministers. A dazzling new $700m opera theatre, financed by the Russian government, opened in 2013 just behind the Mariinsky’s historic venue near the Moika river. A modern concert hall was built on the site of a historic Mariinsky building destroyed by fire in 2003.

During the White Nights festival, the company performs up to 10 concerts a day in various venues. Gergiev also performs in Vladivostok, seven time zones to the east of St Petersburg, and is forever pressing Russia’s regional governors to open new concert halls. There are at least 10 projects for theatres around the country, he says. “People think, well, sanctions, not easy; but this process is unstoppable, they are going on.”

…

Gergiev in rehearsals at Cadogan Hall © Howard Sooley

As we switch to politics, Gergiev’s natural expansiveness begins to shrink a little. His craggy brow grows craggier. He says it is hard for people in the west to understand Russia and laments the fact that so few politicians now even try. He has personally known Putin since the 1990s when the future president worked in St Petersburg city hall under mayor Anatoly Sobchak. Gergiev considers him to be one of the few world leaders he has met who understands history and is prepared for the responsibilities of the job.

As he sees it, Putin’s great achievement has been to stop the “total destabilisation” of Russia that threatened the nuclear-armed country in the 1990s. “The only thing more frightening would be the destabilisation of China,” he says.

When the discussion turns to the conflict with Kiev, he says he does not understand why Ukraine’s government should be waging war against the Ukrainian people. But he acknowledges that there are multiple ways to interpret the same events. “There is one truth but, in fact, there will be at least three or four totally different stories. If you want today a good film about Crimea, its history and its current situation, you can make four, five very different films.”

The Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans and Russians could all make films revealing their own perspectives. But the one he would most want to see would be produced by the Crimeans themselves. “I think it’s easier to find truth in the musical world than in the political world,” he says.

Gergiev’s mobile phone beeps periodically during our two-hour conversation and he eventually switches it to silent. Even so, he is one of those discursive speakers capable of interrupting himself in midflow, taking the conversation in unexpected directions. Whenever I press him on politics his replies always meander back to music.

In his recent novel The Noise of Time, Julian Barnes described the agonies of composer Dmitry Shostakovich, as he twisted in the wind of the Stalinist gale. He dreamt of the day when fascism and communism would be mere words in a textbook and “his music would be … just music”.

I mention Barnes’s book, which he has not yet read. But Gergiev says he has been thinking about the great composer for more than 40 years as he has conducted his music around the world. “It’s not a family story,” he says, “but I cannot describe him as a stranger.” He tells me that two days before our meeting he was talking with Shostakovich’s son Maxim until 4am and playing the piano his father had used during the second world war. Shostakovich was a “fantastically gifted artist” but his music did not just emanate from his intellectual wisdom.

Shostakovich’s experiences of the Stalinist repressions, the public denunciations of some of his works as “muddle in place of music”, and the savagery of Hitler’s attack on Leningrad, meant he wrote music with “his blood in his pen”.

“He was under enormous pain and incredible pressure from the state machine,” Gergiev says.

Gergiev insists that Shostakovich is a far greater musical figure than himself and that the challenges of our times bear no comparison with those of the Stalinist era, when one mistake could prove deadly. But he does draw one striking, and very Russian, comparison with the composer, claiming that the trials he himself faced as a young man sharpened his own artistic talents.

“I think I was lucky, like Shostakovich, to live in a difficult country in difficult times,” he says.

Vladimir Putin awards Gergiev the Order of Alexander Nevsky in a ceremony at the Kremlin in September © Getty

John Thornhill is the FT’s innovation editor and a former Moscow bureau chief

Photographs: Howard Sooley; AFP/Getty Images; Tass/Getty Images