Reality of subsidies drives Norway’s electric car dream

When staff at a roadside café 60km north of Oslo were thinking last year about how to boost business, they did not take long to come up with the idea of exploiting Norway’s boom in electric cars. An area used for trucks to park was soon transformed into the world’s largest collection of superchargers, able to top up the batteries of electric vehicles in as little as half an hour.

“There are about 4,000 to 5,000 people who charge their cars here each month,” says Morten Ostnor, manager of the Nebbenes café, overlooking the 28 superchargers below him. “Very many of the people come in and buy something while they wait. It’s very good for our business.”

Norway, a country whose wealth is based on fossil fuels, has become the world leader in electric cars. About 35 per cent of new cars are sold with a plug, and the country has a target of zero emissions for all new cars by 2025.

“Carmakers are increasingly viewing Norway as a vision of tomorrow’s car market,” says Christina Bu, secretary-general of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association.

But as electric cars in this country of 5.2m people move from the early adopter phase into the mass market, problems are cropping up for policymakers. One of the most pressing is when — and how — to rein in the extremely generous subsidies that have underpinned the boom, so that electric cars can compete with petrol vehicles on a level playing field. Norway’s Conservative government believes that the falling cost of batteries and rising demand mean the moment could come as soon as 2025, while carmakers such as Germany’s Opel talk about 2030 or later.

“What we have proven in Norway is that if you give enough subsidies and impose enough restrictions on fossil fuel vehicles, people will buy electric,” says Andreas Halse, the environmental spokesman in Oslo for the opposition Labour party.

But he adds: “If we want to continue to be an example for the rest of the world we need to show how this can be commercial. We need to get there because we can’t rely on public finances forever.”

A look at the customers at the Nebbenes roadstop — just north of Oslo’s international airport — shows how true this is. Hans Olav Halvorsen is a government employee who drives the 200km between Oslo and Lillehammer two to three times a week. His Tesla Model S saloon car is not subject to tolls on the motorway, saving him up to NKr810 ($96) every week. Charging at one of the 20 Tesla superchargers — there are eight more for other electric cars — is free.

More importantly, his Tesla attracted neither VAT nor the high purchase taxes of petrol equivalents from the likes of BMW — cutting the price roughly in half. “To be honest, the reason for buying this was a little bit about the environment, but mostly the savings,” he says. “I think most of the owners are thinking about their economy.” According to NEVA, about 72 per cent of buyers are choosing an electric car for economic reasons and just 26 per cent for environmental ones.

Christian Ringnes, a retired doctor, waited until Tesla released its Model X sport utlity vehicle — with its distinctive falcon-wing rear doors — in Norway 12 months ago because he wanted a car that could pull a trailer to his mountain cabin. He is on his way to Bergen 500km away with his wife and two friends and has stopped to top up the battery, which gives him enough time to have a coffee.

“We waited because we try to manage with one car. Lots of people have an electric car as a second car,” he says.

The growth in electric cars in Norway has been rapid and in some ways surprising. Norway first introduced big incentives for electric cars in the 1990s, in large part to help local carmakers Think and Buddy, a few of whose boxy vehicles can still be seen. But both companies went bankrupt in 2011, when there were only 5,000 electric cars on Norway’s roads.

Then, cars such as the Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S were launched and the number of electric cars in Norway doubled in each of the following four years. By the end of March, there were 110,000 electric vehicles being driven around the country, about 4 per cent of the total fleet. Fully electric cars represented about 18 per cent of all new sales while plug-in hybrids had captured 17 per cent of the market. As carmakers prepare to launch cheaper electric models with a longer range this year, including Opel’s Ampera-e and Tesla’s Model 3, NEVA expects 30 per cent of new cars this year to be fully electric, and 70 per cent by the end of the decade.

“Norway has been the proving ground that electric cars work in a society. The system works,” says Ketil Solvik-Olsen, Norway’s transport minister and a fan of gas-guzzling American classic cars.

A station for charging Tesla S electric cars in Bergen, Norway © Alamy

But it is an expensive system for national and local governments. Norway taxes cars more heavily than most European countries. For instance, a BMW 5-series with a four-litre petrol engine attracts a purchase tax of NKr230,000, bringing its total cost including VAT to about NKr770,000.

The basic versions of Tesla’s Model S and Model X cost about the same but include no purchase tax or 25 per cent VAT. A proposal to raise the road tax for electric cars while cutting it for petrol cars caused a crisis in the minority centre-right government last year.

“There is a challenge: how to find ways of slowly increasing taxation but still having very clear incentives to buy electric cars,” says Erna Solberg, Norway’s prime minister, in an interview.

The government has decided to keep the main tax incentives until at least 2020 but some opposition parties — which are predicted to win parliamentary

elections in September — have struck a different note amid headlines claiming that rich Tesla owners from Oslo and Stavanger have benefited most from the subsidies.

“The most dangerous thing here is starting to send mixed signals, which will make people feel unsure. The commitment from Norway is so strong that we don’t want to fall at the last,” says Mr Solvik-Olsen. He adds that Norwegians have already been “fooled once” — a reference to previous incentives to buy diesel cars that were rapidly reversed.

A NEVA study of more than 12,000 electric car owners in Norway shows that it is not just the big subsidies that count. The second-biggest advantage for the owners is not having to pay for toll roads. The island of Finnoy, near Norway’s oil capital of Stavanger, has the highest concentration of electric cars in the country because of the NKr150 each-way toll charge in the tunnel connecting it to the mainland.

The cost to local governments is large. Mr Halse estimates that Oslo loses about NKr300m to NKr350m a year from electric cars avoiding toll payments. At the same time, about NKr800m from toll booths goes towards paying for public transport each year.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg drives a <br align="block"/>plug-in postal delivery vehicle to mark the opening of an electric car factory in Sarpsborg, southern Norway, earlier this year

He questions whether it makes sense to spend half as much on electric cars — which represent about 5 per cent of daily commuting journeys in Oslo — as public transport, which accounts for almost 50 per cent of commutes.

Free charging is also costly — Oslo spends about NKr12m a year on new chargers while the annual operating costs are about NKr4m. Free parking costs another NKr12m.

“It’s a reality check — per trip a lot more is spent on electric cars than on public transport and I don’t think anybody intended that to be the case,” says Mr Halse, who owns a Nissan Leaf.

“In the long run it’s just not feasible,” he adds. “We need to find a way for it to pay for itself, not just for us but because it’s important for the development of electric cars all over the world. You can’t expect Germany, France or Italy to hand out subsidies on this basis.”

Oslo is examining gradually introducing toll charges for electric cars while increasing them for petrol vehicles. It also wants to find a model to end free charging. “I have been worried about pulling the plug too early on incentives. We need to have higher sales before we think about removing them,” says Ms Bu. The worry, invoked by many, is of following Denmark, where electric car sales plunged when incentives were cut at the end of 2015.

There are other challenges too. After the explosive growth up to 2015, electric-car sales as a share of the total market fell slightly last year. The explanation widely given was that motorists were waiting for cars with bigger batteries such as Opel’s Ampera-e, which has a stated range of 520km.

“Yes, we have 110,000 electric vehicles on Norwegian roads but those were the easiest,” says Ms Bu.

“Crossing the gap from early movers to early mass market is hardest. It’s too early to remove the incentives.” She points to about half of car sales in Norway being for bigger estate cars and SUVs, segments where no manufacturer apart from Tesla has produced an electric vehicle.

Pioneering model: a Buddy electric car on the streets in Oslo © Alamy

Karl-Thomas Neumann, Opel’s chief executive until this week, is optimistic about carmakers’ ability to achieve that, thanks in large part to Norway showing that there can be consumer demand for electric vehicles.

“This is a place where it is not a vision any more, it is reality happening every day. The most important thing Norway did is that they created a critical mass,” he says, adding that Opel expects to make more than half its sales of the Ampera-e this year in Norway.

He argues that the success of electric cars has become “self-sustaining” in Norway thanks to the high level of sales and rules such as ensuring there are at least two chargers every 50km on main roads in the country.

“If you want to accelerate the development then you have to help the market. The natural development is that you would see combustion engines for much longer,” adds Mr Neumann, who believes electric cars will be able to compete without subsidies by 2025-2030.

At the Nebbenes café, Mr Ostnor is already planning for an all-electric future. He has cleared an area to add more chargers for non-Tesla cars and says the 28 chargers are often in full use on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays when many Norwegians travel to and from their mountain cabins. A little farther away lies a petrol station, which is leased by the café owners to Shell.

“In 2020 when it comes up for renewal, we are considering whether we should replace the petrol station with more chargers,” Mr Ostnor says.

The sought-after Opel Ampera-e has a range of 520km