All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What was Oscar Wilde’s first stage comedy — and first stage hit?

Which track and field event has been part of the Olympics for men since 1896 — and for women since 2000?

What was the bestselling first novel by Alan Paton?

Which native British owl has a white heart-shaped face?

In 1924 which tobacco company launched Marlboro, marketed as “America’s luxury cigarette”?

Where in New York does the city’s New Year’s Eve ball drop take place?

The members of which new romantic band included the brothers Martin and Gary Kemp?

Which object appears on the flag of Saudi Arabia?

Which series of fortifications, built in the 1930s, were named after the French minister of war?