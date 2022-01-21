Revolutionaries are rare in the world of interiors. But when the late Ettore Sottsass set out to challenge the less-is-more restraint of Italian design, he caused a stir. The designer and architect believed good design should have “soul”.

With the Memphis Group, the collective of international designers and makers he founded in 1980, he created wiggly-framed mirrors, totemic ceramics and overscaled, anthropomorphic cabinets in clashing colours that pulsated with personality.

They opened their first 1981 show, in Milan, to a crowd of 2,500. To the international design journalists who flocked to cover the event, the pieces — with elements of Art Deco, Pop Art and 1950s kitsch — must have appeared radical, a challenge to the chrome-edged minimalism of Sottsass’s contemporaries. Labelled a Postmodernist, his genius was for absorbing different styles, cultures and eras and producing something utterly personal.

Forty years on, Sottsass is having another moment. In the past year there has been a show of his work at Paris’s Centre Pompidou, plus Memphis exhibitions at Milton Keynes’s MK Gallery and the Vitra Design Museum in Germany. And now a faithfully recreated apartment of his design has opened to the public in Milan.

You can see the group’s influence today in the polychromatic architecture of practices such as Ben Allen or WAM Architecten in the Netherlands. At last year’s Design Miami fair, visitors were greeted by Studio Proba’s pastel-hued, towering sculptures. Tom Bartlett of Waldo Works, known for its colourfully inventive interiors, says Sottsass is a source of “perfectly executed joy”.

‘Perfectly executed joy’: Ashoka table lamp by Ettore Sottsass, 1981 © A. Dagli Orti/ © NPL - DeA Picture Library/Bridgeman Images © ADAGP, Paris and DACS, London 2022

Memphis — its name inspired by a Bob Dylan song — brought Sottsass, then in his sixties, international recognition. Commissions for yachts, private houses and retail chains including Esprit and Fiorucci followed. The notoriously picky Karl Lagerfeld painted his Monaco apartment grey as a backdrop for his Memphis collection.

But to really understand Sottsass, and his impact on 20th-century design, you need to go back to his radical, 1960s roots, says the architect Stefano Boeri, president of the Triennale di Milano.

After “careful negotiations”, the museum recently acquired (with financial backing from Sottsass’s wife Barbara Radice) Casa Lana, the pre-Memphis, 1965 interior that he designed for his friend, the publisher Giovanni Lana. Restored and transplanted, panel by panel, from a Milanese apartment building, the Sala Sottsass exhibition space is a “time machine” where you can immerse yourself in his ideas.

Today Sottsass, who died in 2007, is best known as a designer. He was also a photographer, artist, ceramicist and writer. But he preferred to call himself an architect. His earliest buildings were low-cost housing projects built after the second world war.

In the countercultural 1960s, which saw the rise of radical practices such as Superstudio or Archizoom, he began to develop his own individual approach to buildings. These, as his biographer Deyan Sudjic wrote, “stood outside the architectural conversation of their time”.

‘There was something of the mystic about him’: Ettore Sottsass, pictured in Milan in 1969, believed good design should have ‘soul’ © Mondadori Portfolio/Giuseppe Pino/Bridgeman Images

Casa Lana, a permanent installation, is important because it captures a transitional moment, says Boeri. In the 1950s, Sottsass worked for the Modernist US designer George Nelson. In 1959, he was involved in the design of Italy’s first computer, Elea, for pioneering electronics firm Olivetti.

In the early 1960s he had grown his hair long, donned a polo neck and tied his shoes with red laces. “He was moving towards a more poetic, expressive way of doing things,” says Boeri, a former editor of Domus design magazine. “There was something of the mystic about him.”

Those “mystical” leanings deepened in 1961 during the months he spent in a Californian hospital, recovering from a kidney condition. Through his first wife, Fernanda Pivano, who was translating Bob Dylan’s lyrics into Italian, he fell in with the Beat Generation poets: Jack Kerouac, Gregory Corso and Allen Ginsberg.

From his hospital bed, he edited a magazine. Room East 128 Chronicle was a DIY experiment with “the intersection between text and image”, says Boeri. It led to Pianeta Fresco — co-edited with Ginsberg, with Sottsass credited as “Head Gardener” — a freewheeling mix of collages and musings based on European and eastern influences.

Casa Lana, restored and transplanted, panel by panel, from a Milanese apartment building © Triennale di Milano

Influenced by his travels following the “hippy trail” in India, Sottsass felt that western mass consumption had reduced the value of objects and that his responsibility as a designer was to produce “spiritual, beautiful” things. Sottsass, who described himself as an “enlightened capitalist”, never advocated a return to hand craftsmanship, but its qualities. The point of design, he wrote, was to conjure “a psychological or cultural atmosphere of a magical or rational sort”.

It was the antithesis of the Modernists’ “form follows function” mantra, says Boeri, who first met Sottsass in the 1980s. “He felt that every object should have a soul; that the form of an object is not simply the external representation of its function. The symbolic life of an object was much more important for him than pure functionality. For him, objects had a life, a story, and a soul.”

A good design is like the possibility of going to the moon,’ Sottsass wrote

He was drawn to architectural archetypes such as the Arabian tent, the shrine, the mosque. Sottsass, complex and often esoteric (he was never political) was fascinated by these communal spaces and the way in which their design can shape cultures, religions and ideas.

He described Casa Lana as “a room within a room . . . where life’s activities take place”. The fluid, generous layout was inspired by the Italian piazza: family and friends could mingle, play the piano, read or listen to music while lounging on the fuchsia carpet: all very 1960s.

To capitalise on the light from the windows on two sides, he designed a sequence of open-plan living rooms for living, working and entertaining, encircled by a corridor that led to the bedrooms. There is practicality in the built-in storage and neat desks. Carved screens filter the light, like grilles in a mosque.

The low ceilings and intimate spaces — “as cosy as an inn”, as Sottsass put it — were his riposte to the monumentalism of northern European architecture. It was a laboratory of ideas, where he explored more informal ways of living. “He was imagining a new domestic landscape. Open plan is nothing exciting now, but at the time it felt radical,” says Boeri.

‘Barbaric interior’, a Sottsass interiors design, 1986 © ADAGP, Paris and DACS, London 2022

Drawing on his interest in Cubism, Sottsass treated colour, texture and form like a spatial collage so that you felt as if you had plunged into a living artwork. He designed every detail, from the furniture and curvy sofas to the monochromatic wall decoration that houses the light switches. The bright colours and shiny, patterned surfaces owe a debt to the American pop culture he was to revisit in Memphis.

“He used to say that colours are not the result of a structure, but colour structures an atmosphere. He always paid attention to the chromatic dimension of things,” says Boeri.

Above all, his was a Mediterranean sensibility, steeped in the cypress-shaded contrasts of a southern landscape with its colourful frescoes and vivid cuisine. “Ettore used to say to me: ‘I am a Mediterranean artist. We can never be pure, because we can’t be cold. We are submerged in emotion, colour and complexity.’”

Pulsating with personality: a Sottsass mirror

Former Memphis designer Christoph Radl oversaw the reconstruction of the Sala. It sits inside a new “box” designed by architect Luca Cipelletti. The colours — red and blue — were the “chromatic matrix” Sottsass used throughout his career.

To accompany the installation, a series of small displays (until April 2023) will explore Sottsass’s prolific output. He was a curator’s delight, recording musings and theories in diaries, notebooks and the magazines he edited. The exhibitions will include early furniture, such as the Flying Carpet chair, an expressive fusion of Pop and hippy influences, made from carpet and wood, alongside drawings, paintings, ceramics and lighting. Other themes will include technology and his work for Olivetti.

“They all reveal how interested Sottsass was in exploring the relationship between humans, their needs, their rituals — and their spaces.”

Sottsass’s Casa Maui, in Hawaii © Mariko Reed/OTTO

Those designs did not come cheap. But being a household name never interested him. Sottsass wanted his designs to provoke and stimulate conversations. He compared his products to a collection of “philosophical notes and statements”. He felt it was more important to communicate ideas than to mass produce objects.

“A good design is like the possibility of going to the moon,” he wrote. “Few people will have the opportunity to experience it directly but its existence will change the lives of millions.”

Memphis had disbanded by 1988 and Sottsass’s younger colleagues, who included George Sowden and Nathalie du Pasquier, went their separate ways. “Strong ideas are strong, but they cannot be developed, they are what they are,” he said.

Today, his ideas feel as relevant as they were then. “Ettore was a humanist who knew how to make the everyday desirable. He was the Steve Jobs of his era,” says Boeri.

triennale.org

Follow @FTProperty on Twitter or @ft_houseandhome on Instagram to find out about our latest stories first