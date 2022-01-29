This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Aggregate Supply, Supply Side Policy, Output Gaps, Labour Market Issues

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Get ready for the four-day working week

Explain why a four day working week will boost productivity

Using an AD / AS diagram, show the impact of rising productivity

Evaluate whether improvements to the supply side of the economy always have desirable economic consequences

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls