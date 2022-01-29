Economics class: Get ready for the four-day working week
Specification:
Aggregate Supply, Supply Side Policy, Output Gaps, Labour Market Issues
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Get ready for the four-day working week
Explain why a four day working week will boost productivity
Using an AD / AS diagram, show the impact of rising productivity
Evaluate whether improvements to the supply side of the economy always have desirable economic consequences
John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls
