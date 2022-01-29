Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Aggregate Supply, Supply Side Policy, Output Gaps, Labour Market Issues 

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Get ready for the four-day working week

  • Explain why a four day working week will boost productivity

  • Using an AD / AS diagram, show the impact of rising productivity

  • Evaluate whether improvements to the supply side of the economy always have desirable economic consequences

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.