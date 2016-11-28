Britain’s Brexit plan to ‘have cake and eat it’, Rio Tinto faces second US probe, and the perils of bitcoin mining in Venezuela

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

European Central Bank head Mario Draghi has warned that Britain, rather than the eurozone, will “first and foremost” feel the pain of Brexit, as he called for clarity over the negotiation process that will govern the UK’s departure from the EU. Speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels, the ECB president said it was impossible to estimate the full economic impact of Brexit. Here is an in-depth look at the questions MEPs had for Mr Drahgi at the scrutiny session.

But Mr Draghi’s view is not shared by some Downing Street officials. Britain’s Brexit plan is to “have cake and eat it”, according to a note carried by a Conservative official that was captured by a photographer’s close-up. But the City of London’s hopes of a smooth Brexit appear to be running into opposition, the mistakenly-shown handwritten note reveals. Britain is unlikely to be able to remain a member of the single market, for example. (FT, BBC, Guardian)

In the news

Thousands flee embattled Aleppo Syria’s second city is on the verging of collapse after the forces of the Assad regime advanced into the opposition’s last major urban stronghold. As the government made its offensive, the Alabed family tweeted their ordeal, capturing international attention. (FT, CNN)

Rio Tinto faces second US probe The US Securities and Exchange Commission is examining the timing of $3bn of impairment charges that the mining company booked on a disastrous Mozambique coal deal. It comes as Rio is already facing US regulatory scrutiny about a questionable payment on its Guinea project. (FT)

Trump’s Chinese tenant The state-controlled Industrial & Commercial Bank of China is the world’s largest lender by assets — and the biggest tenant in Donald Trump’s flagship tower. The bank’s lease needs to be renegotiated during Mr Trump’s presidency, adding to what has become a long list of his potential conflicts of interest. (Bloomberg)

Then there were three Donald Trump met with former military commander David Petraeus on Monday, who has emerged as the latest contender for the coveted secretary of state post. It comes after days of infighting between Republicans, who are bitterly divided between the existing lead candidates, Mitt Romney and Rudy Giuliani. (NYT, FT)

Cuba in Trump’s crosshairs The US has an embassy, commercial flights have started, and US companies now manage hotels in the island economy. But in one tweet Donald Trump threatened to unwind years of work to restore normal relations with Cuba. It also comes as Fidel Castro’s legacy over Latin America is fading. (FT)

China ‘shopping spree’ over? The central government is embarking on a massive policy shift designed stem capital outflow by curbing mainland China’s outbound investment. A report by the South China Morning Post says payments of more than $US5 million will have to be cleared by central authorities. State-owned enterprises will also not be allowed to invest more than $1bn in foreign real estate, according to the sources. (SCMP, FT)

Number of the day

1 in 5 The number of investment funds with a female portfolio manager, according to new research examining more than 26,000 funds across 56 countries — a ratio that has not improved since the global financial crisis. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Uber A transport company or a digital service? The European Court of Justice will take up this question when it hears a long-awaited case that will have ramifications for both the $63bn ride-hailing app and the “sharing economy”. (FT)

May and pay The UK prime minister is due to reveal her plans for improving corporate governance and reforming executive pay. (Telegraph)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT's WeekAhead.

Food for thought

Trump and the nuclear button Donald Trump is constrained on the use of the world’s deadliest weapons, right? Maybe not. The FT’s Gideon Rachman on the lack of checks and balances on the president’s use of nuclear weapons — and how the president-elect’s erratic temperament and his questionable advisers do not inspire confidence. (FT)

When winning is not enough Donald Trump claims — on Twitter, where else? — that he won the popular vote if you deduct the “millions” who voted illegally. But why would the winner of a presidential election deny the legitimacy of the process? One argument is that it is a way for Mr Trump and Republicans to claim a “mandate” despite having won a minority of votes. Meanwhile, the push for an election recount in rust belt states has been extended to Pennsylvania. Mr Trump also chose Tom Price to be US health secretary and it does not bode well for “Obamacare”. (NYMag, FT, NYT)

Largest coral die-off ever for Great Barrier Reef Two-thirds of the corals living in shallow waters in a 700km swath of reef in the northern region have been killed by a massive coral bleaching event this year. Regaining what has been lost will take up to 15 years — unless another bleaching interrupts the recovery. (FT)

Bitcoin mining in Venezuela In a country where cash has lost much of its value, and food and other necessities are scarce, bitcoins are providing many Venezuelans with a lifeline. It’s wildly profitable — but deeply dangerous. (Reason)

France’s bitter battle looms François Fillon secured an emphatic victory in the centre-right primary elections but taking on Marine Le Pen next year in the general election could be a more difficult undertaking. (FT)

Starbucks cups and the holiday season The idea that a simple coffee cup could either save or ruin Christmas might seem absurd. But the #TrumpCup controversy reinforces how the US coffee chain is frequently a battleground for religion and politics — and ironically none of this has led to boycotts. (WaPo)

Video of the day

The limited success of Abenomics Leo Lewis examines whether the policies are now terminally out of puff and whether any of its achievements have burrowed deep enough to offset the big “sell Japan” signals such demographics. (FT)