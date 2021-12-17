Episode 60
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include JPMorgan Chase & Co, technology sector, UK by-elections and US opioid epidemic
This edition features these stories from ft.com
JPMorgan to pay $200m over staff messages on personal devices
US software bosses cash in hundreds of millions of dollars of stock
Boris Johnson suffers crushing blow as Lib Dems win North Shropshire by-election
Judge overturns $4.5bn opioid-related settlement in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published