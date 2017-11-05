Prince Alwaleed: savvy investor dubbed the Saudi Warren Buffett

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

With his trademark tinted glasses and traditional ghutra head dress, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has since the 1990s cultivated an image as his country’s most influential businessman.

At home and abroad, the 62-year-old grandson of Abdulaziz ibn Saud, founder of Saudi, has gone from a relative outsider in the royal family to one of the world’s richest and most recognisable investors, with a fortune estimated to be worth about $18bn.

Media-savvy and regularly spotted espousing his investment mantra on business television, most recently on cryptocurrencies, Prince Alwaleed cemented his reputation in recent years with large investments in companies such as Citigroup, Twitter and Lyft.

At the turn of the century, Time Magazine declared the self-styled “value” investor as the Warren Buffett of Arabia after he made hugely lucrative early bets on Apple and Netscape Communications.

He has also been unequivocal when backing chief executives through tumultuous periods, including Steve Jobs, the late Apple boss, and News Corp’s Rupert Murdoch, building both loyalty and recognition in prominent business circles from those ties.

The sudden arrest on Saturday of such a prominent investor has magnified the attention to the corruption crackdown that has ensnared at least 11 Saudi princes along with dozens of senior officials and businessmen.

The detention had an immediate effect on Prince Alwaleed’s Riyadh-based Kingdom Holding, in which he has a 95 per cent stake, sending its shares down nearly 8 per cent on Sunday to its lowest level in five years.

People with knowledge of the company added that a number of global banks have secured loans with Kingdom Holding, backed by collateral in the Saudi group’s investments, but do not expect there to be an issue since these loans are backed up with liquid collateral.

The arrest comes despite Prince Alwaleed public support for Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman’s powerful son and heir to the throne who is leading the anti-corruption drive.

Prince Alwaleed declared in a CNBC interview in October that he was in full support of the reform programme under King Salman and Prince Mohammed, adding that he had been publicly setting out his “requirements” for diversification of the Saudi economy for years.

“Clearly, all those requirements [that I called for] were fulfilled,” he said. “So I am in full support of it . . . We always heard about the so-called Arab Spring in certain Arab countries . . . so this version, is our Saudi version, our peaceful Arab Spring.”

A few months earlier he had sworn allegiance to Prince Mohammed when the Crown Prince was elevated following the removal of his cousin Mohammed bin Nayef.

The businessman’s allegiance to the crown prince’s priorities have extended beyond economic and business affairs. In 2016, as Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran, Prince Alwaleed declared he had shut down any consideration of investment projects in Iran. He added that he refused request from Iran’s ambassador for a meeting and would halt flights to Iran via the low-cost carrier Flynas, in which his company holds a large minority stake.

Prince Alwaleed also clashed with Donald Trump during the 2016 US presidential elections, following the US property developer’s calls to bar Muslims from entering the country. “You are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America. Withdraw from the US presidential race as you will never win,” Prince Alwaleed said on Twitter in December 2015.

Mr Trump responded: “Dopey Prince @Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our US politicians with daddy’s money. Can’t do it when I get elected.”

The Saudi investor appeared to bury the hatchet last year, by offering a handshake emoji on Twitter to Mr Trump after he was elected.

Prince Alwaleed’s fortune has come under some scrutiny. In 2013, Forbes magazine alleged that the billionaire “systematically exaggerates” his wealth and published a lengthy investigation into his holdings. He responded by severing his ties to Forbes and pursuing libel charges against the magazine that cost him at least £1.4m in legal fees before settling.