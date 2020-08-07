On the day that the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic, Justin D’Agostino took a big step in the transition to his new role as chief executive of Herbert Smith Freehills, the global law firm.

“I was literally given the keys to go and run the firm and deal with the crisis. All my grand ‘first 100 days’ plans were immediately out the window,” he says.

Overnight, most of the firm’s 6,000 employees switched from being office-based to working from home.

Mr D’Agostino quickly set out three principles to steer the firm. The first was connecting with colleagues; the second was to ensure strict financial discipline; and the third was to make relationships with clients less transactional. This approach has helped HSF navigate the crisis.

“People have never been so connected. They want to go the extra mile and there has been loads of discretionary effort,” says Mr D’Agostino. There is a fresh emphasis on financial discipline. This is a development Mr D’Agostino had already wanted to pursue in his first year but which was given an impetus of its own by the pandemic. “When a crisis erupts, it is all about financial resilience,” he says. On the client front, conversations have moved from being about the next job to fuller, stronger relationships with empathy at their core.

It is a high-performance culture, but it seems to be falsely equated with a 24/7 presence

Mr D’Agostino’s back-to-basics approach is mirrored by many other law firms in the Asia-Pacific region.

Gavin MacLaren, chief executive of Corrs Chambers Westgarth, notes a new esprit de corps and “a sense of pride in the way the firm rallied to respond to the situation”.

For Annette Kimmitt, chief executive and managing partner of MinterEllison, the crisis has shown that her firm is highly agile. It has also changed how it works with clients. The digital delivery of services is now faster and client relationships have deepened. “‘Client experience’ has taken on a whole new meaning,” she says.

Because the virus first appeared in China, the Asia-Pacific law firms were the first to deal with the effects of the pandemic and will probably be the first to emerge on the other side.

However, it is not business as usual. Anecdotally, firms are reporting that office occupancy is 50 per cent or less and the expectation is that, in the long term, people will still want to work flexibly and from home.

Companies also report that they have been surprised by the greater productivity of the past few months, which makes it more likely that law firms will properly embrace flexible and remote working. Presenteeism, which has bedevilled the legal world for decades, may finally be over. “I wouldn’t jump to the conclusion that the office is dead,” says Mr D’Agostino. “But we will think differently about how we use offices and the purpose of them.”

Vicki Liu, managing partner of Allen & Overy’s Asian offices, points out that the offices of international law firms have a special role in Asia. “Often with an expatriate community, the workplace is an important part of the social fabric,” she says. “We are keen to maintain that as an employer.”

With property such a high cost for most large commercial law firms — it is often the second-biggest expense after salaries — the prospect of cutting office space by half is likely to be attractive. Law firm leaders are, however, also aware of the risks to wellbeing involved in having most people working from home.

One challenge is the lack of a divide between work and home, says Ms Liu.

The health crisis has forced legal sector employers to be sharper about how they look after employees. “Going through Covid has changed our minds as employers,” says Ms Liu. “We are looking more closely at our working practices and how our working environment has to change.”

The focus now is on efficiency and trying not to push people so hard that they give up on their career The legal sector burns people out, says Ms Liu. “It is a high-performance culture, but it seems to be falsely equated with a 24/7 presence.”

Another effect of Covid-19 will be on business travel. Lawyers were a significant presence in airline lounges but they will not be back on planes soon. “Virtual meetings will be the default position,” says Mr D’Agostino.

Diversity is about getting invited to the disco, inclusion is about someone asking you to dance

Perhaps the most important change in the post-Covid world will be nothing to do with the pandemic. The killing of George Floyd in the US in May and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement has had a huge effect of its own.

At HSF, the focus has been pulled on to the firm’s diversity and inclusion agenda, says Mr D’Agostino. “It is a massive imperative in Asia. You have to be proactive to ensure you are ethnically diverse,” he says.

However, diversity is only half the battle: much of Mr D’Agostino’s efforts are directed at inclusion. As he says: “Diversity is about getting invited to the disco, inclusion is about someone asking you to dance.”

He is conducting one-to-one conversations with all his staff who come from an ethnic minority background to gain a better understanding of the challenges and context.

As a white, gay man with an Asian husband, Mr D’Agostino is no stranger to the challenge of diversity in the legal profession. Even so, his perspective has changed.

“What my conversations have taught me is what white privilege actually means,” he says.

Most innovative law firms in Asia-Pacific 2020 Rank Law firm HQ country Total score Score for ranked entries Technology score Data score 1 Herbert Smith Freehills UK/Australia 129 87 27.5 14.5 2 Corrs Chambers Westgarth Australia 127 88 25.5 13.5 3 MinterEllison Australia 124 81 26.5 16.5 4 Gilbert + Tobin Australia 112 67 31 14 5 King & Wood Mallesons China/Australia 109 65 27.5 16.5 6 Clayton Utz Australia 90 59 19.5 11.5 7 Allen & Overy UK 86 44 27 15 7 Shearman & Sterling US 86 46 26.5 13.5 9 Baker McKenzie Global 81 42 23.5 15.5 10 Nishimura & Asahi Japan 66 40 17.5 8.5 11 Paul Hastings US 65 23 26 16 12 Algo Legal India 63 23 27 13 12 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer UK 63 21 29 13 14 Ashurst UK/Australia 59 22 24 13 14 Dechert US 59 22 24 13 14 LC Lawyers Hong Kong 59 42 8.5 8.5 14 Pinsent Masons UK 59 20 27 12 18 Rajah & Tann Singapore Singapore 58 24 21.5 12.5 19 EY Law Global 57 22 23 12 19 Mayer Brown US 57 23 23.5 10.5

The total score for each law firm is the sum of the scores for the entries ranked in all categories of the FT Innovative Lawyers: Asia Pacific report for 2020, plus scores for each firm’s use of technology and data based on a separate information provided by the firm