The Federal Reserve has spent more than a decade buying up government debt as part of a post-2008 program to support the economy, also known as quantitative easing. Now with inflation reaching record highs, those days are over, and a new era of quantitative tightening is emerging. On this week’s episode, the FT’s markets editor Katie Martin explains how markets expect to grapple with the change.

