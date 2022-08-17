Why central banks are baffling investors
The Federal Reserve has spent more than a decade buying up government debt as part of a post-2008 program to support the economy, also known as quantitative easing. Now with inflation reaching record highs, those days are over, and a new era of quantitative tightening is emerging. On this week’s episode, the FT’s markets editor Katie Martin explains how markets expect to grapple with the change.
The mystery of how quantitative tightening will affect markets
Did central bank balance sheets really need to get so big?
