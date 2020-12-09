Oculus Quest 2

Gone are the days where family games would consist of a shouty hour of Twister and Monopoly. Oculus quest 2 is a VR system for the whole family. This is an argument-free activity zone, whether you choose to splash around with Vacation Simulator or create elaborate poses with OhShape. From £299, oculus.com

Old Man’s Journey, from £8.99

Old Man’s Journey

Not all games are high-energy pursuits in alternative universes. Some are as simple as the emotional journey of an old man reflecting on his life and trying to put the pieces together in a way that we can all empathise with. The odd tear might flow as you move from chapter to chapter, basking in the beautiful European-inspired landscape. From £8.99, available on PC/Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android; oldmansjourney.com

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, from £229

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box

Most talk of lighting this year has centred on how to look good on a Zoom call, but there are more exciting ways to employ light design. The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box enables its Hue smart lights (sold separately) to connect to the screen, turning every game into an optical feast. From £229, philips-hue.com

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition

You may never have heard of Animal Crossing, but every tween in your life has. A special edition of the Nintendo Switch now comes with etches of characters Tom Nook and the Nooklings Timmy and Tommy. Again, this may mean nothing to you, but the glow emanating from the recipient will. £320, nintendo.co.uk

Focal Clear headphones, £1,099

Focal Clear headphones

It’s important that one is able to concentrate when trawling through Ancient Greece in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey or navigating a spaceship in No Man’s Sky. Focal Clear headphones are light and well fitting; they go almost unnoticed on the ears yet ensure the hubbub of life is kept at bay. £1,099, spiritland.com

Our Lovely Goods Winter Spice candle, £47

Our Lovely Goods Winter Spice candle

iGaming can be quite the stagnant affair, and it makes for a happier household if the air is cut through with a beautiful scent. All Our Lovely Goods Candles are handcrafted, Vegan and come in a recyclable amber glass jar. £47, ourlovelygoods.com

Jérôme Faillant-Dumas Elephant armchair, from £8,994

Jérôme Faillant-Dumas Elephant armchair

The height of gaming bliss is when narrative, design and immersion come together in a trinity of brilliance. A Jérôme Faillant-Dumas Elephant armchair brings a fourth element to the table, making sitting down to play an experience all of its own. From £8,994, theinvisiblecollection.com

Bianca Saunders push-studded cotton-drill shirt, £380

Bianca Saunders push-studded cotton-drill shirt

Don’t just dress for the job that you want; dress for the gamer that you can ultimately be. This Bianca Saunders Shirt is for the calm, confident gamer who understands the importance of detail. £380, matchesfashion.com





