What to bring on a summer city break

Every summer I make a trip to Munich for a long weekend – there is something about the city in July that always brings back my fondest childhood memories. I’ll spend the day with friends in the English garden, go for a quick dive in the Isar and then enjoy a relaxed dinner on one of the many outdoor terraces or gardens before returning home by bike to take in the city at night. These are the core essentials I always take with me…

I never travel without this cream spray these day… I use it on my face and sometimes even on my hair and body: it’s a three-in-one magical mist that contains a toner, serum and moisturiser – so I spritz it throughout the day to give myself a refresh. £67, violettefr.com

This bag has been my constant travel companion for the past six months.. The wide detachable strap and chain are great as I can wear it crossbody with the strap during the day that is perfect for when I’m on a bike, and then I just remove the strap and carry it like a clutch for the evening. It fits a surprising amount, and because of its padded “cushion” design never reveals even its bulkiest contents. £3,400, louisvuitton.com

I only recently came across Sporty & Rich, which started as a moodboard account before expanding into a lifestyle brand. Although at first I found the brand name off-putting, I really like what Sporty & Rich founder Emily Oberg has put together with Adidas. I got my sneakers on the online marketplace StockX, and they pretty much work with any casual summer outfit. £187.50, theeditldn.com

It’s always a struggle finding a pair of jeans that fit well, are both comfortable and flattering and don’t gap at the waist – but this wide-leg, high-waisted pair of jeans works well for my body type and the cropped length is perfect for summer. €260, toteme-studio.com

Paired with this black swimsuit, I am ready for the evening – even after a quick dip in the Isar. This swimsuit dries super-quickly, too, thanks to its lightweight fabric. £140, yasmine-eslami.com

I never leave my house without SPF. My current favourite is this non-nano zinc oxide facial sunscreen by Lesse: I love the texture of it – I feel both moisturised and protected, and it never leaves a white film on my skin. $85 for 60ml, lesseofficial.com

Wardrobe.NYC makes dedicated capsules for all sorts of different circumstances, and this jacket is part of the brand’s current beach collection. Made from a wool and silk blend that is great for the summer, I wear it with jeans or a slouchy pair of wide-legged trousers and it instantly elevates any look. £1,500, wardrobe.nyc 

You can never go wrong with a white shirt. This one is denim and I really like the oversized cut, button detailing and longer back. I often wear it unbuttoned with a tank underneath for a casual-chic look. £510, net-a-porter.com 

The English garden in Munich runs almost the entire length of the city and is great for when you want a lie-down on the rocks. Make it that bit more comfortable by putting this cork mat down. Easy to carry. £69, corkyogis.com

Cycling is the best way to get around Munich – I got myself this bike recently that has a single speed so is both stylish and easy to use. I store it at my parents’ place and it’s the best way to get around the city. €1,275, jitensha.fr 

