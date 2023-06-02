All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the Earth’s most abundant element by mass?

Which series of travel books was founded by Mark Ellingham in 1982?

Which fictional pirate, who first appeared in a work of 1904, was educated at Eton and Balliol College, Oxford?

Which London street was the address of BBC Television Centre between 1960 and 2013?

What’s the two-word nickname of the United States Army Special Forces?

Which political anthem was first sung in the House of Commons on August 1 1945?

In a poem of 1798, which kind of bird “every day for food or play/Came to the mariner’s hollo”?

Travis Bickle is the main character in which 1976 film?

Jo Brand presents which companion show to The Great British Bake-Off?