How to match your money to your relationship status. Nearly one in four of us live on our own, but dealing with the financial and emotional strain of handling everything by yourself can be difficult. Jenny, 27, from Leeds, is being hit by the ‘single penalty’ and is exhausted trying to find everyday ways to save money. She’s looking for tips on investing in the stock market, whether to try to buy or stay renting and how to ease the worries that come with financial independence. In this Money Clinic episode, Claer is joined by ‘Alonement’ guru Francesca Specter who champions the single life and Iona Bain, a personal finance author and founder of the Young Money blog. Follow them on social media @ClaerB @chezspecter @ionajbain

Further reading:

Here is Francesca Specter’s Alonement site: https://www.alonement.com/

Iona Bain’s Young Money blog: https://www.youngmoneyblog.co.uk/

Listen to our previous episode about budgeting: https://www.ft.com/content/962982cf-8d63-4d01-bcf1-8304983e8e05

If you want to get started in investing, listen to this episode: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3vrvbPLIxReR2ACvgH9q6t?si=WAdkHgdwRlKlLoXa9bAOGg&dl_branch=1

A free-to-read column about the costs of dating: https://www.ft.com/content/222445d5-ba61-4161-a900-ed2b7d74dab2

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love and Philippa Goodrich. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music

