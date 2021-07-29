US central bank declares that ‘progress’ has been made towards meeting its goals

The Federal Reserve signalled it was moving closer to the moment when it will withdraw its support for the US economic recovery by tapering the central bank’s asset purchases, and the international lawyer Philippe Sands explains why he wants to create an international definition for the crime of ecocide. Plus, the FT’s Stephanie Findlay explains why Indian tech companies are going through an IPO boom.





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.





